Science news of the week – Claudia Grisanti – 05/13/2023

The science news of the week – Claudia Grisanti – 13/05/2023 – Internazionale
- WHO said the emergency phase of the covid-19 pandemic is over. The virus, which is always present, will continue to be fought alongside other infectious diseases.
- According to WHO it is the emergency phase of the spread of the mpox virus has also ended.
- By combining the DNA of 47 people together, a “genome”, which represents human diversity better than the genome obtained in 2001 from a single person.
- The 2019–2020 Australian bushfires may have favored the emergence of con unusual arrangements of the Niñaa periodic climatic phenomenon.
- The first stage of testing a pancreatic cancer vaccine has given a promising resultwhich however needs to be confirmed with other studies.
- A mini odor generator could combine virtual reality with the olfactory experience.
- In the gulf of Mexico they are approx 14,000 abandoned oil and gas wellsopen and polluting.
- The lands abandoned by farmers from the fifties onwards have a global extent equal to half of Australia.
- Around the Fomalhaut star disks were observed of material with a more complex structure than hitherto imagined.
- In space, a big explosionprobably due to a black hole engulfing a cloud of gas.
- Estimates show that the problem of children is still widespread in the world infants who weigh too little or were born prematurely.
- Some soaps on the market can change people’s smellto attract or repel mosquitoes.
- With the competition from the dinosaurs having disappeared, the evolution of new species has allowed some mammals to take on enormous dimensions.
- Even the hammerhead shark Sphryna lewini seems to be holding its breath when swimming deep.