(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The daily increase in deaths in Japan has once again exceeded 100 and the number of hospitalized patients in Australia has continuously set a new record

China News Agency, Beijing, July 27th. Comprehensive news: The latest data from the official website of the World Health Organization shows that as of 19:18 on the 26th Central European Time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown worldwide reached 568,773,510, and the cumulative number of deaths was 6,381,643.

Americas: Biden may be infected with Omicron BA.5 The United States develops a new subtype vaccine against Omicron

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 17:20 on the 26th Eastern Time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeded 90.72 million, and the cumulative number of deaths was close to 1.028 million.

On the 26th local time, the US White House Presidential Doctor O’Connor said that US President Biden completed a 5-day course of oral medication for the new crown on the evening of the 25th local time. At present, his body temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and blood oxygen saturation are completely It’s normal, and the symptoms of the new crown have almost “completely disappeared”.

O’Connor also said that in order to protect other White House staff, Biden still needs to isolate and adhere to social distancing if he must meet.

According to US media reports, O’Connor also revealed that preliminary sequencing results show that Biden is likely to be infected with a sub-branch of the Omicron variant BA.5.

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that as of the week of the 23rd local time, the new coronavirus Omikron variant BA.5 accounted for about 82% of the new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States, and the Omikron variant BA. .4 accounted for about 12.9%. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked Covid-19 vaccine makers to develop new boosters for the two new subtypes, which could be available this fall.

The U.S. health department said the booster shots of the existing new crown vaccine will not affect the vaccination against Omicron later this year, and called on people over 50 to actively get vaccinated.

Asia and Europe: Japan’s daily death toll exceeds 100 again, South Korea’s daily increase in confirmed cases exceeds 100,000

According to Japan’s NHK TV station, as of 18:00 local time on the 26th, Japan had nearly 200,000 new confirmed cases of new crowns in a single day, and 115 new deaths.

The report said that due to the surge in new crown infections, medical resources in many places in Japan are increasingly strained. In the week ending on the 24th local time, there were 2,676 cases in which people suspected of being infected with the new crown could not be sent to the hospital in time, setting a record since the epidemic. The continued shortage of medical resources in Okinawa and other places has affected the treatment of patients with common diseases.

According to Japanese media reports, after the upper house election in Japan, members of the parliament were infected with the new crown one after another. As of the 25th local time, a total of 111 lawmakers across Japan have been diagnosed. There is a possibility of infection due to large crowds during elections.

According to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters of South Korea on the 27th local time, as of 0:00 that day, there were 100,285 new confirmed cases of new crowns and 25 new deaths in South Korea within 24 hours. This is since April 19 local time, the number of new confirmed cases of new crown in South Korea in a single day once again exceeded 100,000.

South Korea’s “Central Daily” reported that South Korea’s epidemic prevention department had previously predicted that the current round of epidemics may peak in mid-August, with up to 280,000 confirmed cases in a single day.

According to data released by the German Federal Agency for Disease Control and Prevention, the Robert Koch Institute, as of 0:00 local time on the 26th, there were more than 145,000 new confirmed cases of new crown in Germany in a single day, 187 new deaths in a single day, and the cumulative number of confirmed new crown cases Nearly 30.48 million cases, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 140,000.

According to data released by the French public health department on the 26th local time, as of the afternoon of that day, there were nearly 88,000 new confirmed cases of new crown in France within 24 hours, 119 new deaths, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases was close to 32.87 million. 150,000 cases.

Oceania: The number of hospitalized patients with new crown in Australia sets a new record

According to a Reuters report on the 26th, on the 25th and 26th local time, the number of hospitalized patients with new crowns in Australia set a new record. Currently, nearly 5,600 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in the country. Nearly 330,000 people in the country have reported Covid-19 in the past seven days.

According to the report, the current round of the new crown epidemic in Australia was caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5, and the epidemic has brought enormous pressure to hospitals and nursing homes. Queensland Premier Palaszczuk called on the people to “unite and fight again”, consciously wear masks, get vaccinated, and isolate at home after infection.

Australian media reported on the 27th local time that the results of a recent blood antibody test for the new coronavirus in Australia showed that the proportion of positive samples in the sample has almost tripled since late February. As of early June, at least 46% of adults in the country had been infected with the virus. The researchers said the next round of blood testing would be in August, and the infection rate is expected to rise further.

