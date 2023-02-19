On the first anniversary of the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the three-day Munich Security Conference was held on Friday (February 17). Ukrainian President Lenzesky delivered a keynote speech at the conference via video. But for the first time, Russian and Iranian representatives were not invited to the meeting.

The core issue of this meeting was the issue of military aid to Ukraine from Western countries, but the CCP’s covert support for Russia has also aroused the attention of the international community. Ukrainian wars must be “responsible”.

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, the 59th Munich Security Conference was held on Friday. More than 100 countries around the world sent high-level representatives to the meeting, including more than 40 heads of state or heads of government and more than 100 ministerial officials, but Russia was not invited. This is the first time in more than two decades.

The chairman of the meeting, former German ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen, explained on the occasion of the meeting that this is because Putin and his government cannot be allowed to use the platform of the Munich Security Conference to promote the government. “The Russo-Ukraine war destroyed human civilization, so Putin and his government cannot be allowed to use this conference to promote the government’s policies,” Heusgen said.

Heusgen has recently been calling for the de-Putinization of Russia. He said that the international community is currently isolating Russia because of the Russo-Ukraine war, and it is also because Putin makes all the decisions in that country. “That country pays too much attention to Putin,” he said.

If Russia wants to restore diplomatic relations with Germany, it needs to be “de-Putinized”, “this can only be achieved after the emergence of a new government in Russia that acts in accordance with international law,” he said.

German President Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron delivered speeches at the opening ceremony, followed by US Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The focus of the meeting is the Russia-Ukraine war, which has lasted for a year, and will discuss the issue of Western countries providing weapons to Ukraine.

Although the CCP claims to stick to the principles of sovereignty integrity and territorial inviolability, it has so far not condemned Putin’s invasion war. Therefore, British Prime Minister Sunak said at a meeting on Friday that the CCP must play a responsible role in the Russia-Ukraine war. role of responsibility.

Sunak said the UK’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was very clear: Russia must be completely isolated from the international community by launching a war. The British government therefore announced sanctions on Belarus, which supported Russia in the war, a week after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He expressed concern about the CCP’s attitude on this issue and urged the CCP to be “responsible” at the group meeting.

The press release of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that when Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng had an interview with Wang Yi on the afternoon of the 18th, he also urged the CCP to be responsible for the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Andriy Melnyk, former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany and Ukrainian deputy foreign minister in November last year, said in late January this year that the CCP’s position in the Russia-Ukraine war is not neutral. He believes that although the CCP has reservations about the Russia-Ukraine war , but the Ukrainian government hopes that Beijing can turn to support the Ukrainian government, not to mention that Ukraine has provided the CCP with many advanced former Soviet weapons.

