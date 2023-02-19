At C’è Posta per Te Mario tries to win Martina back after various separations: “I want to marry you and have a child with you”. But she is no longer there after so much suffering: “” My feeling is no longer the same “.

The second story of the episode of There’s Mail for You on February 18th is that of Mario and Martina, the story of an interrupted love. After 4 years of cohabitation with Martina, he decides to leave her a few months before the recording of the program. She doesn’t make herself heard, she has fun at the disco and in the meantime Martina discovers some messages from Mario with other girls.

Mario’s love life is far from linear, given that he has a marriage with another woman behind him, a divorce and a son with whom he is very much in love. Despite everything Martina, from the beginning of their relationship, welcomes him as if he were her son, until she too begins to have the desire to have a child of her own. She feels the lack of attention, which is also determined by Mario’s work which is very heavy and so the two go into crisis, so much so that Mario leaves her and Martina decides to leave home. For three months they don’t feel and he tries to forget her by going out with her friends and letting off steam in the search for other relationships, until Martina looks for him again and they start seeing each other again, without it being made official. One thing that evidently complicated their relationship even more, so much so that Mario called the program to ask her to marry him: “If I’m here today it’s because I want to tell you that I’m ready to take my responsibilities. I want to marry you and have a child with you”Mario explains.

Martina, however, is skeptical: “I am disappointed by his behavior, I suffered from anxiety attacks, tachycardia. I no longer went to work. I got scared and scared my family. To this day I no longer believe in a future together, in the idea of ​​a family. I don’t think he’s really as ready as she says ”. She fears that Mario may leave again, at the next crisis. “I read the chats of the girls you were writing toeven while we were together”says Martina. “They sent me a picture of him holding two girls”he admits. “You told me ‘You take away my serenity’, certain phrases stick with you”.

C’è Posta per Te, Littizzetto finds the perfect man in Rudy Zerbi: “It becomes fluid”

Mario’s attempt to convince Martina is unsuccessful, to the point that she closes the envelope: “My feeling is not the same anymore”. Mario is disappointed and heartbroken. “If you close the envelope, I don’t want to feel bad anymore. I want to start over and I want her to start over too”.