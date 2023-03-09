Home Business The international gold price falls below the 10008 mark will trigger a new potential decline provider FX678
Business

The international gold price falls below the 10008 mark will trigger a new potential decline provider FX678

by admin
The international gold price falls below the 18000 mark will trigger a new potential decline

On Thursday (March 9), international gold prices fluctuated within a narrow range, and investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the release of U.S. employment data, which may affect the Fed’s monetary policy path. A drop in gold below the $1,800 mark would trigger a new potential downtrend.

At 14:47 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.02% to $1,813.48 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.08% to $1,817.1 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index fell 0.13% to 105.553.

“( ) markets have been subdued … the market is still trying to digest the Fed’s policy outlook after Powell mentioned that eventually interest rates could rise higher than initially expected,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based trader GoldSilver Central.

Markets are now pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike from the Fed at its March 21-22 policy meeting. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell reiterated on Wednesday (March 8) that interest rates may rise faster and higher. But he stressed that the debate is still ongoing and the final decision will depend on key data released before this month’s policy meeting.

Powell again acknowledged that the Fed’s initial view that inflation was a “transitory” factor that would ease on its own turned out to be wrong. He also expressed surprise at how well the labor market has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Data released overnight showed that U.S. private payrolls increased by 242,000 in February, while U.S. job vacancies fell less than expected in January. Economists expect the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for February, due on Friday, to show an increase of 205,000 jobs for the month.

See also  In less than half a year, 9 letters of concern were received, and the former battery giant *ST Mengshi was on the road to delisting_Company_Announcement_Shenzhen Stock Exchange

“Gold traders are awaiting Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report for February before we witness any potentially significant positioning adjustments,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

While the central bank’s physical buying demand is very important and has provided support for gold, the Fed’s more aggressive interest rate hikes and keeping interest rates at high levels for a longer period of time may put more selling pressure on gold prices. If gold prices fall below the $1,800 an ounce mark, it could trigger a new potential decline.

On the daily line, the price of gold started a downward c-wave trend from $1,858, and the lower support looked at the 38.2% target of $1,799 and the 61.8% target of $1,762. The price of gold continues the downward (ii) wave that started at $1960, and the c wave is the sub-wave of (ii) wave.

You may also like

Veneto: “He kissed me and pushed me on...

Instead of a four-day week: MHP introduces a...

Calderone: “No more income for singles. 75% of...

Due to US Securities and Exchange Commission –...

Weather, snow in the plains with frost after...

Hannover Re increases dividend – forecast confirmed

Enel: agreement for the sale of the Romanian...

Iron ore: The market sentiment is weaker than...

Bill Gates’ daughter complains: This is the worst...

Tesla, 120 thousand Model Ys at risk of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy