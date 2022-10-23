On October 21, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges simultaneously issued a notice to expand the scope of the underlying stocks for margin financing and securities lending. The Shanghai Stock Exchange expanded the number of underlying stocks on the main board from the existing 800 to 1,000, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange expanded the number of underlying stocks other than registered stocks. The number has been expanded from the existing 800 to 1,200, and the above adjustments will be implemented from October 24, 2022.

The new addition of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets this time is based on the Exchange’s compliance with the management principles of the two financing targets, and the selection of the newly added target stocks according to the weighted evaluation indicators from large to small, which is a manifestation of actively responding to market demands. The expansion of the scope of the underlying stocks will help attract incremental funds, enhance market vitality, and better meet the diversified investment needs of investors.

In addition, margin financing and securities lending transactions can increase stock liquidity to a certain extent, improve pricing efficiency, and guide stock prices to reflect the company’s intrinsic value. After this adjustment, Beiyuan Group and others have been officially included in the target stocks of margin financing and securities lending since October 24, 2022, and the selection of the two financing targets this time is undoubtedly a powerful reflection of the company’s investment value.

Taking Beiyuan Group as an example, according to public information, it is a high-tech enterprise mainly engaged in the production and sales of polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda and other products. Its main products include polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company is located in Yulin, Shaanxi Province. Relying on rich coal and raw salt resources and good geographical location, the company has unique advantages compared with other calcium carbide method PVC enterprises in terms of raw material supply and transportation conditions. Since its establishment, the company has been committed to integrated operation, and has built an integrated circular economy industrial chain of “coal-electricity-calcium carbide-chlor-alkali chemical industry (ionic membrane caustic soda, PVC) – comprehensive utilization of industrial waste residue to produce cement” with PVC as the core. At present, the production scale of Beiyuan Group ranks third in the same industry in China, and has formed a large-scale single-scale industrial cluster. Through the close connection between the upstream and downstream of its own production units, the company is in cost control, capital and inventory turnover capacity, and economies of scale. Has a strong advantage.

At the same time, as a high-tech enterprise, Beiyuan Group continues to deepen the in-depth integration of industrial development, technological upgrading, and new product research and development, and scientific research achievements continue to emerge. As of the first half of the year, the company has accumulated 391 patented technologies, and has built a 10,000-ton-scale mercury-free catalyst pilot plant, of which the application of gold-based mercury-free catalysts has entered the stage of industrial transformation, leading the industry. In addition, the company has also built a domestically leading mixed solvent method glycine pilot plant and successfully completed the pilot test. The company has 35 kinds of PVC series products with Beiyuan characteristics, and the product quality is leading in the industry.

Moreover, while steadily advancing the basic chemical raw material business, Beiyuan Group actively responded to the national “two-carbon” policy and vigorously promoted the application of new energy. In the first half of 2022, the company has successfully put into operation 3.12MW distributed photovoltaic power generation facilities, with a daily power generation capacity of 20,000 kWh, which is compatible with production and self-use. It is reported that the company has held the groundbreaking ceremony of the 300MW photovoltaic project at the end of September this year, and the project is progressing steadily. At the same time, part of the company’s 5.95MW distributed photovoltaic power generation project under construction has been completed, and the chemical industry area is under construction.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that, based on the company’s profound practice of the concept of green, low-carbon and circular development, Beiyuan Group recently won the “Top 100 ESG Listed Companies in China” award in the “16th China Listed Company Value Selection”. It fully demonstrates its excellent performance in ESG practice. Not only that, since its listing, Beiyuan Group has also made intensive efforts in corporate governance, information disclosure, and investor relationship management, and has continued to improve. It is reported that in September this year, in the “Evaluation Results of Information Disclosure Work of Listed Companies on the Main Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange from 2021 to 2022” released by the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Beiyuan Group won the highest grade A (Excellent) in the evaluation of information disclosure work. It is reported that among the 1,642 listed companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, only 300 companies were rated as A. As an enterprise that has only been listed for two years, Beiyuan Group has won this honor.

To sum up, as a state-owned enterprise, Beiyuan Group has significant advantages in scale effect, cost control, etc., and has achieved remarkable results in technological innovation and green transformation and development, and has achieved high-quality development of state-owned enterprises. Being included in the two financing targets, the company’s investment value and growth attributes are expected to be further revealed, and its future performance is worth looking forward to.