An investment package to increase receptivity and the quality of the offer. It is the one launched by the Isaholidays Group which includes Isamar Holiday Village & Residence in Isola Verde di Chioggia (Ve) and Barricata Holiday Village in the heart of the Po Delta Natural Park, in the province of Rovigo. Two 5-star open-air villages with a total accommodation capacity of over 8,000 beds including mobile homes, bungalows and apartments for around 600,000 visitors a year. «This year we are aiming for a 10% increase in presences thanks to a program of renewal of chalets and mobile homes because our customers are increasingly asking for a premium, luxury offer» explains Silvia Pagnan, sales & marketing manager of Isaholidays and third generation of the family group. As regards future developments in an agricultural area of ​​150 hectares of property, connected to the Isamar Holiday Village, definitive approval is underway for an integrated tourist development plan for the construction of an 18-hole golf course, a dock with 500 berths and a tourist residential complex of 1,000 residential units, which will bring the overall accommodation capacity of the Group to over 12,000 residents, with a truly diversified proposal of beach holiday options. With the integrated Golf-Darsena project it is assumed that 1.2 million visitors a year will be totaled. Another dossier has been opened for the construction, again on owned land, of a luxury open-air structure in Tuscany, in the Sienese area. The Group’s tourism division has the Hotel Plaza in Mestre and Anda Venice, a new-generation hostel in the lagoon capital, while the Pagnan Group has agricultural activities spread over 600 hectares.

The mix of customers who choose Isaholidays villages sees 60% of guests from Germany, Switzerland and Austria and to a lesser extent from Denmark, Holland and other Northern European countries. The remainder are families who live within about 400 kilometers of the facilities. Facilities for the 2023 season, the resorts are scheduled to open on May 18, benefiting from investments to raise hospitality standards. In the Holiday Village of Isolaverde di Chioggia, new chalets are being installed for large families and groups of friends with a 36 square meter patio as well as other premium mobile homes. A track with parabolic curves for bicycles, skateboards and scooters is also ready, while 20,000 square meters are set aside for sports with the possibility of attending football, tennis and basketball academies for free under the guidance of professional instructors. In the glamping at Barricata Holiday Village, in the heart of the Po delta park, a Unesco Biosphere World Heritage Site, new latest generation lodge tents are located with air-conditioned rooms and large open spaces. For the little ones, the water park has been renovated with the addition of new attractions in addition to the many sporting and non-sporting activities designed for children and teenagers. Above all by bicycle, by boat or on horseback, you can go to the discovery of the Po Delta Natural Park.