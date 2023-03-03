Home World Cagliari transfer market, absurd! Giulini reflects on Zaza and dreams of the coup
World

by admin
Unbelievable but true, Simone Zaza continue to stay within the free agent list. After the consensual termination with Turin, the former national team striker has never managed to find the right economic agreement that would allow him to return to the big playing fields. Why?

We don’t know this, we should ask him directly. His name, not long ago, had been heavily compared to that of Cagliari, only to sink into oblivion. However, Ranieri’s goal is clear. The Roman coach wants to bring the Sardinian club back to where he deserves and, if the goal is achieved, he could dream of a Serie A shot! But, of course, it doesn’t end there.

