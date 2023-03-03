It cannot be possible for an airline to sell its services and cancel its operations a few minutes before, leaving thousands of travelers who trusted a company that put their reputation in question without the possibility of transporting themselves.

This is what happened with Viva Air, which without any explanation for its customers left them stranded in the terminals without satisfactory answers to such nonsense.

Beyond the investigations and respective sanctions that must be taken by the authorities, the big unknown is: Who will pay for the lost time, hotel expenses and money back?

The Ministry of Transport must intervene in the air market to more rigorously regulate the irresponsible situation of this airline and guarantee the rights of travelers who have been harmed not only financially but also due to the distrust generated in air transport, which must be an efficient and duly regulated by the State and monitored by the corresponding authorities to guarantee its performance in the manner and at the time in which it was duly contracted by the users, who continue to experience difficult situations due to circumstances of an administrative, operational and financial nature of an airline.

I do not think that arguing the responsibility of the Civil Aeronautics for the integration process with Avianca is valid enough to suspend its flights at any moment, leaving without the service more than ten thousand people who, trusting in the current regulations, went to buy tickets.

The national government must act with the greatest forcefulness because no company that provides this type of service can exonerate itself from its compliance, when it has a legal duty to provide it.

Neither is it justified that the representative of Viva Air excuses the return of said money because it does not have sufficient funds, protected by the fact that it must proceed to the liquidation of its employees.

Of course, benefits of all kinds must be paid to those who have legally acquired rights; but what cannot be allowed is that they make fun of users who have trusted both the aforementioned company and the regulation of air transport in Colombia.

These unfortunate episodes cannot continue to occur with the benevolence of the Colombian State when current legislation is not complied with due to the irresponsibility of a company that sold its services in advance, received the money; he did not comply with his obligations and now, he argues that he does not repay the money because the liquidation of his employees must prevail.

Viva Air must respond for all its obligations, beginning by restoring the confidence of the thousands of travelers and repaying the money collected plus the damages and interest that they have the obligation.

Travelers in good faith who today continue to await responses from the national government are the first to be addressed to compensate their damages, restoring credibility and confidence in the nation’s air transport, of which the Colombian State is guarantor.

