Belgium Austria 1:1 – video reviews of Euro 2024 qualifying matches – June 17

On Saturday, June 17, as part of the selection cycle of the European Championship, in which the national team of Ukraine defeated the team of North Macedonia the day before (3:2), 11 matches were held in five groups.

Euro 2024 qualification. 3rd round

Group A

Norway – Scotland – 1:2 (Holland, 61, from the penalty – Dykes, 87, McLean, 89).

Forward Erling Holland, realizing the penalty, brought the number of goals this season for the club and the national team to 54 – this is the best indicator among all representatives of the top 5 European leagues. However, his goal did not help the Norwegians to score at least a point…

Cyprus — Georgia — 1:2 (Pittas, 38, from the penalty – Mikautadze, 31, Davitashvili, 84).

Position of the teams: 1. Scotland — 9 points (3 matches); 2. Georgia — 4 (2); 3. Spain — 3 (2); 4. Norway — 1 (3); 5. Cyprus — 0 (2).

Group E

Faroe Islands – Czech Republic – 0:3 (Krejci, 15, Cherny, 44, 75).

Albania — Moldova — 2:0 (Asani, 52, Bayrami, 76).

Position of the teams: 1. Czech Republic — 7 (3); 2. Poland — 3 (2); 3. Albania — 3 (2); 4. Moldova — 2 (3); 5. Faroe Islands — 1 (2).

Group F

Belgium — Austria — 1:1 (Lukaku, 62 — Mangala, 22, own goal).

Before the game, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois received a commemorative prize for 100 matches played as part of the national team. That’s when the partners put a pig on the goalkeeper – Mangala cut the ball into his own goal in the middle of the first half, and the hosts could only equalize after the break, ultimately losing important points.

Azerbaijan — Estonia — 1:1 (Krivotsyuk, 62 — Sappinen, 27).

Position of the teams: 1. Austria — 7 (3); 2. Belgium — 4 (2); 3. Sweden — 3 (2); 4 Estonia — 1 (2); 5. Azerbaijan — 1 (3).

Group G

Lithuania — Bulgaria — 1:1 (Hirdvainis, 15 — M. Petkov, 27). In the 17th minute, Lasickas (Lithuania) was sent off.

Montenegro – Hungary – 0:0.

Position of the teams: 1. Serbia — 6 (2); 2. Hungary — 4 (2); 3. Montenegro — 4 (3); 4. Lithuania — 1 (2); 5. Bulgaria — 1 (3).

Group J

Portugal — Bosnia and Herzegovina — 3:0 (Bernardo Silva, 44, Bruno Fernandes, 77, 90+3).

Iceland — Slovakia — 1:2 (Finnbogason, 41, from the penalty – Kutska, 27, Suslov, 70).

Luxembourg — Liechtenstein — 2:0 (Sinani, 59, J. Rodriguez, 89).

Position of the teams: 1. Portugal — 9; 2. Slovakia — 7; 3. Luxembourg — 4; 4. Bosnia and Herzegovina — 3; 5. Iceland — 3; 6. Liechtenstein — 0.

The next matchday in the European Championship qualifiers will take place on Monday, June 19, when they will play: Group B — France — Greece, Ireland — Gibraltar; group C — Ukraine — Malta; England — North Macedonia; group D — Turkey — Wales, Armenia — Latvia; group N — Slovenia — Denmark, Northern Ireland — Kazakhstan; group I — Switzerland — Romania, Israel — Andorra, Belarus — Kosovo.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that Oleksandr Petrakov took revenge on Wales for the defeat in the play-off of selection for the 2022 World Cup.

Фото Twitter Belgian Red Devils

225

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram