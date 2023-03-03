news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, 03 MAR – The vascular access for hemodialysis via the endovascular route arrives in Calabria.



The innovative method, performed so far in a few centers in Italy and around the world, was carried out by the vascular access team of the Mater Domini university polyclinic. Patients suffering from chronic renal insufficiency on hemodialysis therapy need to set up a particular vascular access, up to now the sole responsibility of surgery (arteriovenous fistula) which allows substitutive treatment which is normally performed three times a week.



The vascular access represents the “Achilles heel” of dialysis therapy both for setting up and for management, resulting in the main cause of hospitalization for patients undergoing hemodialysis with an increase in health care costs. The collaboration between the Nephrology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Radiology and Anesthesia Operating Units, for some time now, has led to the birth and establishment of the vascular access team in the Polyclinic. The arteriovenous fistula is packaged endovascularly with a radiofrequency pulse thus replacing the scalpel.



The system consists of 2 catheters which are inserted respectively into a venous vessel and an arterial vessel of the upper limb, allowing the creation of a communication between the vessels themselves thanks to the radiofrequency energy induced by an external generator.



Yesterday, thanks to highly specialized professionals and a by now matured and daily synergistic experience, the team successfully set up 2 endovascular AVFs with the WavelinQTM 4F EndoAVF system.



The opportunity to be able to adopt alternative, safe and effective techniques guarantee the possibility for patients to access cutting-edge treatments. The new technique, which in any case requires careful selection, has many advantages and benefits such as the absence of surgical scars, greater survival of the AVF, lower rate of stenosis and thrombosis, reduction of infection, less pain and rapid recovery times in addition to an economic saving due to the lower number of hospitalizations due to Fav malfunction. (HANDLE).

