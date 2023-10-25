The Japan Mobility Show: Unveiling the Latest Automotive Technology and the Future of Mobility

The “Japan Mobility Show” Kicks Off, Showcasing the Future of Automotive Technology

The highly anticipated “Japan Mobility Show” (formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show) will finally open its doors to the public on October 26th, after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which is being held at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center (Tokyo BIG SIGHT) in Koto, Tokyo, provided the media with a sneak peek a day earlier on October 25th.

At the show, domestic and foreign automakers, including Toyota Motor, will be presenting their latest models of pure electric vehicles (EVs), which have been gaining immense popularity in recent times, as well as competing in next-generation technology categories such as flying cars and driverless taxis.

The event, which was traditionally held biennially, has returned after a four-year hiatus. This year’s edition boasts a record number of exhibitors, including parts manufacturers and emerging companies, totaling 475.

One of the highlights of the show will be the much-anticipated debut of Lexus’ next-generation EV concept car, set to hit the market in 2026. The luxurious Toyota subsidiary aims to showcase their innovative vision for the future of electric mobility.

Honda, on the other hand, will be unveiling their self-driving EV driverless taxi called the “Cruise Origin,” which is being jointly developed with the American auto giant, General Motors (GM), and other partners. The plan is to introduce the driverless taxi to parts of central Tokyo by 2026.

Nissan Motor will be showcasing their EV SUVs along with other models designed to be equipped with “all-solid-state batteries” to enhance EV endurance. Additionally, China‘s leading EV manufacturer, BYD, will exhibit a range of EVs, including compact models, solidifying their dominance in the global EV market.

Outside of the traditional automotive realm, Subaru will introduce their concept for the company’s first flying car. The model, measuring six meters long and four to five meters wide, demonstrates Subaru’s commitment to exploring the future of mobility. Suzuki, in partnership with the startup “SkyDrive” based in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, showcased a one-fifth scale prototype of their flying car.

The opening ceremony of the auto show will take place on October 26th, with the event open to the public from October 28th to November 5th. Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota and President of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, seeks to attract a staggering one million visitors to this year’s show.

