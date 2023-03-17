Combined with the previous revelations, Xiaomi is expected to hold a new product launch next month and launch a new Android video machine king-Mi 13 Ultra.

Today, the digital blogger “Digital Chat Station” said,At present, Mi 13 Ultra has all three certificates.The collection of image flagships in the first half of the year has been completed, and the telephoto war of various focal lengths and orientations is imminent.

The so-called “three certificates” refer to the network access license of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the national quality 3C certification and the radio approval of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Now Mi 13 Ultra has obtained the three certificates.It means that it meets the listing conditions, and it is not far from the release, and it is only one press conference away from the launch.

As the king of video cameras, although the main camera of Mi 13 Ultra is still the IMX989 one-inch outsole, it will use variable aperture technology. With the support of the super outsole, the blur effect is expected to kill the Huawei Mate 50 series in seconds.

The sub-camera consists of three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and periscope telephoto lenses respectively, to achieve full focal length coverage.

In terms of core configuration, Mi 13 Ultra will be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8, equipped with an LPTO adaptive high-refresh screen, and it is reported that the 12-bit screen of Huaxing Optoelectronics may be the first launch, supporting 90W fast charging,

more importantly,It is reported that Mi 13 Ultra will abandon the USB 2.0 interface and use the USB 3.0 or higher standard.It will bring a better experience when transferring pictures.