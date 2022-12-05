Home Business The lack of good news in the market has boosted egg prices. It is expected that the price of eggs may fluctuate and be weak in the short term.
The lack of good news in the market has boosted egg prices. It is expected that the price of eggs may fluctuate and be weak in the short term.

The lack of good news in the market has boosted egg prices. It is expected that the price of eggs may fluctuate and be weak in the short term.

According to SunSirs monitoring: early this week (November 28)eggThe price is 11.38 yuan/kg. This weekend (December 2) the price of eggs is 11.38 yuan/kg. The price is stable, and the price has increased by 14.83% compared with the same period last year.

On the supply side, the hot weather across the country continued in July, making brooding more difficult. Coupled with high feed costs, farmers were less motivated to replenish their flocks, and chick sales continued to decline. Therefore, the number of new laying hens continued to decline in November, and the supply level continued to be low. On the demand side, with the weakening of egg prices in the middle of the month, there is a sentiment in the trade sector to buy goods at the bottom, and the volume of goods needs to be increased. From the perspective of demand, the overall demand in November is more favorable than previous years.

From the point of view of stock, the overall stock remains at a low level, among which the number of newly laid laying hens is not large; breeding units choose opportunities to eliminate old chickens of the right age, and the number of culled chickens in some areas may increase recoverably, but the increase is limited. Inventories in production and distribution links have increased slightly, and the overall pressure is not great for the time being.

Now is the off-season of sales, and the market lacks good news to boost the market. It is expected that the egg price may fluctuate and be weak in the short term.

