Home » The last photo of Berlusconi. The ice lolly with Fascina in Milano 2 and the children
Business

The last photo of Berlusconi. The ice lolly with Fascina in Milano 2 and the children

by admin
The last photo of Berlusconi. The ice lolly with Fascina in Milano 2 and the children

The last photo of Silvio Berlusconi

Berlusconi, his last farewell to Milan 2 and unpublished shots

Silvio Berlusconibefore the last hospitalization at St. Raphael that led to his death, he wanted to do something unusual for a man of power like him. He went to a bar at Milano 2 with his Martha fascinates and asked for a table with lake viewor. Was a last farewell in his Segrate that of Friday 9 June, a last icicle – we read in Repubblica – in front of his statue shortly before being hospitalized at the San Raffaele hospital. “It was around 2, 2.30 when Silvio Berlusconi arrived, we had just finished the lunch shift”, says Massimiliano Albanese, the owner of the Maximilian bistro, the room overlooking the pond of swans in Milan 2.

Read also: Meloni-Marina “win-win” axis. Giorgia’s idea that suits both of them

Read also: Berlusconi, funeral home in Arcore: the rain does not stop the condolences

Berlusconi – continues Repubblica – he asked for a table with a lake view for him and his partner Marta Fascina, accompanied by bodyguards, and they ordered popsicles. “Initially there was nobody in the room, then as the customers arrived they approached Berlusconi to ask for a photo together and he was very friendly and helpful”. – continues Albanese – “He also took a picture with my 7-year-old son, he joked with him and they almost seemed familiar“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Japan: turnaround in industrial production, -1.6% mom in September

You may also like

Focus Interview: “Numbers” Set the Benchmark to Inspire...

Inflation cools down: 4 charts offer hope for...

The Milan Stock Exchange lukewarm waiting for the...

Who lives in Germany in the largest apartments

“I prefer her to the gift”, but she...

The acceleration of low-carbon transformation of office buildings...

Audi cuts salaries of works councils on suspicion...

Del Vecchio legacy, succession rebus. Feud between the...

Is charging e-cars cheaper than filling up with...

Stadium, the San Donato hypothesis comes forward. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy