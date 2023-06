ROMA – There is a specter that begins to hover over Palazzo Chigi. A terrifying perspective Giorgia Meloni and in the most classic game of mirrors also her main opponent, Elly Schlein. It is the birth of another caretaker government. Which, according to a prudential formula, many define “alla Draghi”.

Why the disappearance of Silvio Berlusconi opens a series of spaces that until two days ago seemed closed. Above all, it places a sequence of i…