New “Star Wars” game inspires with first trailers

Ubisoft currently does not have an easy position in the industry. With “Star Wars: Outlaws” the publisher could have managed to create a real highlight again. The first pictures look at least very promising.

Image: Ubisoft

Have you always wanted to travel through galaxies far away like Han Solo and experience action-packed adventures at the same time? Then Star Wars: Outlaws could be just the right game for you. You slip into the role of Kay Vess, who leads the life of a galactic crook together with her extraterrestrial and extremely cuddly companion Nix. All in a packed open game world.

Specific information about the plot has not yet been given. But there are already the first trailers and even the first gameplay scenes to see. We have included the gameplay trailer in this post for you. So you can get an idea of ​​what to expect in “Star Wars: Outlaws”.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

There is a lot of sneaking, shooting, driving and flying. Apparently, you can cross over from a planet to the universe with a spaceship at any time. How many planets there are to discover is not known. It will probably be “slightly” fewer than the 1,000 that Starfield has to offer. The story is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars: Outlaws is slated for release sometime in 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. A specific release date is still pending. How do you rate the first impressions that the game delivers? Let us know in the comments!

What: Ubisoft