The bridge of Nantes

The work is part of the project of the Metropolitan City of Nantes, called “Loire au coeur” (“Loire in the heart”), which involves the construction of a “square bridge”, equipped with a garden and belvedere, which will be functional both for mobility traditional, and for the alternative to the use of the car. By joining and integrating with the existing onethe new metal deck will have a length of approximately 140 meters and a width of up to 40 meters, for a total weight of approximately 2,150 tons of painted steel.

Loading operations for maritime transport will begin in August 2025 and the installation will be carried out after about a month of navigation. For the realization of the order, Cimolai foresees the participation of 30 people including engineers, technicians and skilled workers. The Friulian company has also recently been awarded lot 2 of Line 17 of the Paris Metro, and is engaged in the construction of the facades of the station of Mons, in Belgium, designed by architect Santiago Calatrava, and of the main building of the new Mareterra district in the Principality of Monaco, designed by the architects Renzo Piano, Denis Valode and Michel Desvigne.

Webuild and bridges

Webuild, in its more than 114 years of history, has built hundreds of bridges and viaducts all over the world, for a total of 946 kilometers of overall length, single projects, such as the new Genoa bridge, or included in nearly 300 major road, motorway and railway works (86 of which in Italy).

Among the symbolic creations, the third bridge over the Bosphorus, in Turkey. Currently, Webuild is busy building some iconic bridges around the world, with works in progress, including: l’Unionport Bridge in New York, replacing the current one, crossed daily by 50,000-60,000 vehicles; the bridge of Braila; il Versova-Bandra Sea Link, a Mumbai (India)with the construction of complex works at sea, for a total length of 17.7 kilometers.

Among the main bridges and viaducts built in Italy by Webuild, in addition to the new bridge in Genoa, there are: the viaducts of the motorway Rome-L’Aquilathe viaducts of the motorway Aosta-Mont Blanc, the bridge over the Po and numerous viaducts on the Autostrada del Sole, the bridges of the direct railway Rome-Florencethe bridges of the railway line Genoa-Ventimiglia.