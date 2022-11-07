Source: Jintou.com

According to the monitoring data of the business agency, this week (10.31-11.07)thermal coalPrices are running weakly. On November 6, the energy index was 1159 points, the same as yesterday, down 25.75% from the highest point in the cycle (1561 points on 2021-10-21), and up 126.81% from the lowest point of 511 points on March 01, 2016. (Note: The cycle refers to 2011-12-01 to the present)

In terms of production areas, the price of thermal coal was weak, and the operation was affected by public health events and safety production cuts, and the price of thermal coal fell slightly. Some areas in Shanxi were affected by the public health incident, and prices were mixed. At present, there are few long-distance coal pulling vehicles, and the market is mainly in a wait-and-see mentality.

In terms of downstream ports, traders’ quotations weakened, and they were more of a wait-and-see attitude. In addition, the Daqin line was overhauled, and the shipment volume was still relatively limited. The downstream buyers are generally less motivated to acquire goods, with fewer transactions, and they are generally more accepting of high prices. Prices are under pressure.

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on November 4, the trend of coal prices across the country in late October was divided. The specific price changes of each type of coal are as follows: the price of anthracite (washed block, volatile matter ≤8%) is 1937.1 yuan/ton, down 3.6 yuan/ton or 0.2% from the previous issue. The price of ordinary blended coal (the blend of Shanxi pulverized coal and lump coal, with a calorific value of 4,500 kcal) was 1,183.8 yuan/ton, an increase of 36.7 yuan/ton, or 3.2%, from the previous issue. The price of Shanxi large mixed (better quality mixed coal, calorific value of 5000 kcal) was 1378.0 yuan/ton, an increase of 35.9 yuan/ton or 2.7% from the previous issue. The price of Shanxi excellent mixed coal (high-quality mixed coal with a calorific value of 5,500 kcal) was 1583.8 yuan/ton, an increase of 38.8 yuan/ton or 2.5% from the previous issue.

An analyst from the business community believes that thermal coal in the origin is affected by safety inspections and public health events, and the market transaction is relatively general. In terms of downstream ports, the downstream is still mostly on the sidelines of thermal coal, and the acceptance of high prices is generally low, and the market is running in a stalemate. It is generally expected that the price of thermal coal will be weak, depending on the downstream market demand.

