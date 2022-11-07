Produced by Ciwen Media Group, jointly produced by Horgos Two-Bit Entertainment Co., Ltd. and Beijing Chengli Qiandai Film Co., Ltd., exclusively announced by Two-Bit Entertainment, and Two-Bit Technology as the exclusive data strategic partner, directed by Hailiang, Zhou Xiaoou, The new domestic fantasy film “Dad Is Here” starring Rei Sato and Huang Cailun specially starred was officially launched on November 7.

The film tells the story of Qin Yunfei (played by Zhou Xiaoou), an unreliable, unreliable, and unmotivated single-parent father Qin Yunfei (played by Zhou Xiaoou) and Qin Xiaoxiao (played by Rei Sato), a super-reliable, super-hardworking, and super-calculating daughter of the “three super” school tyrants. ) Soul exchange, from the very beginning to the end of mutual understanding.

How can parents and children truly empathize with each other? Maybe a “soul swap” is a good idea. Qin Yunfei, played by Zhou Xiaoou, is a small supermarket owner who spends his life doing nothing but leisurely, and only cares about hanging out with his friends. Such a useless father, naturally, cannot satisfy Xueba’s daughter Qin Xiaoxiao. Qin Xiaoxiao is the legendary “child from someone else’s family”, and she has always longed to get rid of her father in pursuit of excellence. Despite her excellent grades, she is too selfish to empathize with others’ feelings, and life without friends and only studying makes Xiaoxiao’s life extraordinarily tight. But after such an accidental exchange of souls, the father and daughter who have been together for more than ten years really got to know each other for the first time.

Dad, who seems to know nothing, has become a man of the school, playing basketball with everyone, forming a band, punishing evil and promoting good and protecting bullied classmates. It turns out that my father used to be young and passionate and had his own dreams, but he returned to the family for the sake of his children and lived a solid life. Qin Xiaoxiao, a high school student who seems to only be able to read and take exams, actually manages the small supermarket in an orderly manner and “saved” the family’s poor financial situation. Qin Yunfei is proud of her daughter’s excellence, and realizes her laziness. Xiaoxiao gradually understands her father’s difficulties, and understands that study and exams are not the only thing, and happiness and true feelings are also worth pursuing. In this ironic exchange of souls, the distance between the hearts of the father and daughter is getting closer and closer.

At the moment when the subject matter of soul exchange is endless, “Dad Is Here” still shows an unusual level. Start the story with the new combination of father and daughter exchange, making this journey warm, healing and interesting. Avoid the traditional didactic interpretation, do not engage in sensational agitation, move the audience in the humor and joy, and achieve a real entertaining.

The powerful actor Zhou Xiaoou has participated in the psychological suspense TV series “Secret Injury” directed by Gao Qunshu, the TV series “Tian Xingjian” on the centennial anniversary of Tsinghua University, and “One and a half Summer”, “Still a Couple”, “Sweeping the Black Storm”, etc. He has made many high-quality film and television dramas, and won the Most Breakthrough Spirit Actor Award at the “National Drama Festival” with the TV series “Mendi”. When you mention Zhou Xiaoou, what do you think of? The lead singer of the band Zero? As the starring Zhou Xiaoou in this film, he showed his powerful acting skills. At the beginning of the choice of the role of dad, the main creative team imagined many types, including northeast wind, Hong Kong typhoon, but there are some differences with the characters in the film. In the end, the main creator thinks that this is a man of all corners, with a sense of joy, can afford a guitar, can play in the kitchen, and the ruffian, rough and contrasting father is none other than Zhou Xiaoou. Sato Rei, who plays her daughter Qin Xiaoxiao, participated in the variety show “The Character of an Actor” produced by iQIYI in 2018, and in 2021 in the movie “Antique Game Middle Game”. In “Dad is Coming”, she also contributed superb acting skills. In addition to acting as a daughter of a school tyrant, she also performed the look of an old Hutong. From being a nerd in the beginning to becoming a school man after a soul swap, we see a malleable space for a young actor. Another highlight of this film is actor Huang Cailun, who participated in many happy twist comedy films such as “Charlotte Trouble”, “Li Cha’s Aunt”, “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, “This Killer Is Not Too Calm”. Created a hilarious comedy character for the movie.

The movie “Dad Is Here” is being released on iQiyi and Tencent. The launch of such a fresh, interesting, warm and healing fantasy comedy movie is also good news for the current film market. I heard that the easter egg at the end is a tear-jerking artifact. It can be recommended to fathers with daughters to see if he can break the defense.