Google is launching a beta beta of the Stream game for Chromebooks. As long as it is ChromeOS Beta 108.0.5359.24 or later, you can install it according to the instructions at g.co/SteamOnChromeOS⁠.

Playing games on a Chromebook is quite demanding on hardware performance, so at least Ryzen 5 and 16GB RAM or above are recommended. The 50 certified games that can currently be played include Portal 2, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, Trembling 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Civilization 5 and Evil Force 2 ” and other masterpieces.

For a full list of games, supported devices, and installation instructions, see this link. To learn more about Google’s beta launch of Stream games for Chromebooks, see this link.