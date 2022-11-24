Source: Jintou.com

According to SunSirs monitoring data, domestic production in NovembersoybeanThe market fell weakly, and the market continued at the first line of 5,700 yuan/ton. At the beginning of the month, the average market price of domestic soybeans was 5,800 yuan/ton. On November 24, the average market price of domestic soybeans was 5,772 yuan/ton, a price drop of 0.48%.

Entering November, the new season domestic soybeans in Northeast China are basically on the market, the supply is loose, and the demand for terminal soybean products is flat. Around yuan/jin, the overall market is weak and stable.

After the mid-term, the purchase price of soybeans in the State Reserve was slightly lowered, and the domestic soybean market continued to decline, the transaction was mediocre, and the market continued to consolidate weakly.

Li Bing, an agricultural product analyst at SunSirs, believes that the demand for terminal soybean products is average, transportation is hindered, and market transactions are sluggish. The market outlook for domestic soybeans is still difficult to improve.

