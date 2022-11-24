On the occasion of the brand’s 70th anniversary, Moncler launched the Moncler Maya 70 collaboration series, inviting seven designers to give full play to their creativity and reinterpret the classic Maya down jacket. The seventh Maya down jacket, the finale of this series, was grandly released on November 26, created by the well-known designer Pharrell Williams.

Pharrell’s ingenious reinterpretation of the Maya down jacket in molded polymer material, embossed with branding. “How would you define the past seventy years?Have the opportunity to interpret classics from my perspectiveMayaDown jacket, this is my great honor. I decided from the beginning to go all rubber.’ said Pharrell, who tapped rapper Tobe Nwigwe to star in the campaign, adding: “I’mTobesuper fans. He is good at fusing music and fashion to create his own unique style. In my mind, he’s the only guy who can rock out in a rubber puffer jacket and still be super cool.”

MONCLER

PHARRELL WILLIAMSIntroduction

Pharrell Williams is a far-reaching recording artist, producer, composer, philanthropist, fashion designer and entrepreneur. To date, he has won 13 Grammy Awards, including Producer of the Year in 2004, 2014 and 2019, and an ASCAP Gold Note Award in 2012.he relies on《Despicable Me 2》theme song – “Happy” and co-produced《Hidden Figures》(nominated for Best Picture in 2016), and won two Academy Award nominations in one fell swoop. In addition, Williams was nominated for a Golden Globe as co-producer of the film’s soundtrack. In 2019, Williams was nominated for an Emmy Award for the original song “Letter to My Godfather.” this song for netflix《Black Godfather》Created by the legendary godfather of music, Clarence Avant. In 2020, Williams was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as a member of the ace music production group “The Neptunes”.

In 2018, Williams remade the classic movie for Universal Pictures《The Grinch》narrated, published《A Fish Doesn’t Know It’s Wet》Book and Netflix Original Series with Producer Mimi Valdés《Brainchild》(2018).In addition, Williams’ works include《Dope》(2015),《Roxanne Roxanne》(2017),《Voices of Fire》(2020) and Amazon’s《Harlem》(The film has been renewed for a second season).

In 2019, Williams founded YELLOW, a nonprofit dedicated to helping youth get back on track and reach their full potential through education. In 2020, Williams launched Black Ambition, a nonprofit initiative to support Black and Hispanic start-up entrepreneurs in the tech, healthcare, Web 3.0, and consumer product/service industries. A staunch anti-racism advocate, Williams also participated in talks with Virginia Governor Northam to officially make Juneteenth a permanent paid state holiday. In April 2019, Williams founded the SOMETHING IN THE WATER music festival. The multi-day festival was held for the first time in his hometown of Virginia Beach. Williams is bringing SOMETHING IN THE WATER to Washington DC this summer during Juneteenth (June 17-19). SITW 2022 celebrates art, culture and music with performers including Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell & Phriends, Pusha T, Tyler, The Creator, 21 Savage and more.

As a fashion designer and entrepreneur, Williams is also a remarkable achievement.he is a clothing brandBillionaire Boys ClubandIce Creamthe manager ofBionic Yarn、adidas、chanelandrichard·Millerone’s business Patner. In the fall of 2019, Williams teamed up with David Grutman to open Swan and Bar Bevy in the Miami Design District, followed by a hotel, The Goodtime Hotel, in 2021. In 2020, Williams founded Humanrace, aiming to advocate people-oriented sustainable skin care products for the masses.