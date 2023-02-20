Growing turnover for MediaWorld

He finished 2022 with a turnover of 2.7 billion euros (+2.4%), among the highest ever in the company’s thirty-year history and the best in the last ten years. An EBIT of 26.6 million euros, up by 3.2 million (+13.7%) compared to the 2019 fiscal year (last pre-pandemic), but above all 40.2 million euros of investments between shops and technological infrastructure, equal to 140% more than the previous year.

In the years when everything seems to dematerialize in favor of digital, Media World, the electronics chain part of MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, is proving to be a champion of growth on the Italian market. By registering an increase in sales both on physical stores (+1.5% compared to the previous year) and online (+0.9% year on year). Merit of the so-called omnichannel strategy adopted by the company, or rather knowing how to respond to customer needs wherever they are.

The 2022 results

“We are proud of the results obtained in 2022, which demonstrate how the brand is capable of reacting and responding to scenarios complex macroeconomics like the one we are here with compared in the course of 2022 ″, declares Guido Monferrini, CEO of MediaWorld.

The chain’s growth was determined by the massive 40.2 million euro investment plan. Of these 28.5 million were invested for the renovation of 22 points of sale, the opening of 3 new stores and the second Tech Village in Rome. Approximately 11.7 million euros were instead allocated to improve the IT infrastructure including the new website and to improve services and the customer experience. A growth strategy that has also been confirmed for 2023 with even a dozen new openings.

Satisfy the customer

“Our challenge is to satisfy the customer, being able to provide him with a shopping experience tailored to his needs and in the various sales channels – explains Marco Mazzanti, chief commercial officer of the chain -. The purchasing behaviors between online and store are completely different, but the two opportunities combine well together. Online telephony, accessories and small purchases are preferred, but the Italian consumer is still strongly linked to the point of sale, where he can find personalized assistance”.

Investments were also made taking into account of sustainable development, including the energy efficiency of the shop systems and the adaptation of the lighting systems. “In 2022 we continued the implementation of the omnichannel strategy by choosing to invest and improve ourselves to keep our competitiveness high on all the most strategic fronts. During 2023 we will continue to invest in the country by focusing on the growth and modernization of the physical network”, he concludes Emanuele Cosimelli, chief financial officer Media World.