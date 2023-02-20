Home World Luka Dončić played badly because of his girlfriend Anemarija Gotles | Sport
Luka Dončić didn’t have much fun at All-Star and couldn’t wait to leave.

Nikola Jokić did not play at the NBA All-Star, which is why he was almost selected last and it did not affect him in the least, but few expected that the virus to “infect” Luka Dončić as well. This is the fourth time in a row that Dončić was a participant in the All-Stars, and all the time it seemed as if he couldn’t wait for the “hard weekend” to end.

He played 19 minutes in the match and scored only four points, handed out five more assists and had two rebounds, which is a statistic we are not used to seeing from him. While others like Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, and especially Jayson Tatum (MVP with 55 points), tried to reach the craziest numbers – Doncic couldn’t wait for the whole “circus” to end as soon as possible.

Thus, at the press conference, he said that he would only answer five questions because his plane was waiting for him, and soon it became clear that he used the short break in the NBA league to fly to Mexico with his girlfriend, Anamarija Goltes.

Luka Dončić was given the day off until Wednesday and it is clear that he will use that time to enjoy himself with Anamaria, a girl he has known since his teenage days. They started dating when they were 12 years old, they met in Croatia on the coast where their families were vacationing at the time. They started dating a few years later and have now become one of the most famous couples in the NBA.

Namaria was a dancer for a while, she also worked as a fitness instructor, and now she is modeling. She finished economics in Ljubljana and shortly after that she became a model and was on the cover of some of the world‘s most famous magazines. He often spends his free time with Nikola Jokić’s family.

