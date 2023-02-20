The 2023 NBA All-Star Game tipped off at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, putting the best basketball had to offer on full display for a night full of thrilling plays.

And the best of the best was one Jayson Tatum, who poured it on to the tune of an ASG-record 55 points on 10 made 3s.

Here are the top moment’s from All-Star Weekend’s crown jewel.

FINAL: Team Giannis 184, Team LeBron 175

Giannis scores first, then departs

Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure to get into the action right away, dunking the ball on the game’s opening possession. He committed an intentional foul right after to leave the game due to his wrist injury.

The Joker finds the King

Nikola Jokić found LeBron James cutting to the rim, dishing him an alley-oop early.

LeBron to himself!

James tossed an alley-oop to himself off the backboard before throwing down a thunderous slam.

And jammin’

Ja Morant displayed his dunking ability on the fast break, showing what he could do if he ever entered the Slam Dunk Contest.

Back-to-back glass

James and Jayson Tatum traded self-alley-oops in the first quarter to get some early MVP buzz going around themselves.

Dame from deep!

Damian Lillard checked into the game and immediately drained a deep 3-pointer.

Luka lightness!

Luka Dončić got up for the dunk while mic’d up!

On a string

Kyrie Irving put a little English on this nasty finger-roll late in the second quarter, gliding to the cup for what was perhaps the best lay-in of the game.

LeBron honored at halftime before leaving the game

James injured his hand in the first half, causing him to miss the remainder of the game. But the NBA recognized him as the new all-time scoring champ at halftime.

Tatum from way downtown!

The Celtics star hit shots from all over the place in the third quarter, scoring 17 points in the opening minutes of the second half as he made his case for the game’s MVP.

Tatum taking over

Tatum drained a 3-pointer over Joel Embiid to help pad his stats in the third quarter.

Shooting Spida

Donovan Mitchell was feeling it playing in the arena he used to call home. He scored 14 points early in the third quarter.

Beyond the logo Lillard

Damian Lillard took his turn to make a deep 3-pointer, draining one from right behind the midcourt stripe.

1-on-1 Celtics battle

Tatum and Jaylen Brown told everyone else to move aside for the final minute of the third quarter, with the two Celtics players going 1-on-1 for a handful of possessions.

Both players hit a 3-pointer over each other, with Brown calling Tatum too small and Tatum sinking a 3-pointer to give him 27 points in the quarter, an All-Star Game record.

The record-breaker!

Tatum continued his hot tear in the fourth, scorching the nets with shot after shot, notching an All-Star record 55 points.

Dame time!

Leave it to the 3-point champ to ice the game.

After Team Giannis missed a number of deep heaves in an attempt to close the game on a long-ball, Damian Lillard drained a vintage side-step 3 to seal it for Team Giannis and break Team LeBron’s five-game unbeaten streak.

PRE-GAME

The draft

Moments before the game begins, the league held its All-Star Draft, in which captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked their respective teams. Both players picked from the reserve pool first before moving to the starter pool.

The reserve pool included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

The starter pool was made up of Ja Morant, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Lauri Markkanen, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum.

TEAM LeBRON

Pick 2: Anthony Edwards

Pick 4: Jaylen Brown

Pick 6: Paul George

Pick 8: Tyrese Haliburton

Pick 10: Julius Randle

Pick 12: De’Aaron Fox

Pick 14: Years Jackson Jr.

Pick 15: Joel Embiid (starter)

Pick 17: Kyrie Irving (starter)

Pick 19: Luka Dončić (starter)

Pick 21: Nikola Jokić (starter)

TEAM GIANNIS

Pick 1: Damian Lillard

Pick 3: Jrue Holiday

Pick 5: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Pick 7: DeMar Derozan

Pick 9: Pascal I’m sorry

Pick 11: Bam Adebayo

Pick 13: Domantas Sabonis

Pick 16: Jayson Tatum (starter)

Pick 18: Ja Morant (starter)

Pick 20: Donovan Mitchell (starter)

Pick 22: Lauri Markkanen (starter)

