TORINO – The controversy between the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, and the commentators of Sky Sport, in particular Alessandro Costacurta, has not yet ended. A question and answer from a distance that began immediately after the draw with Nantes in the Europa League, when the Juventus coach was asked a question about the “short muzzle” and he replied piqued. After a few days, without the Livornese being connected to the television living room and therefore having the possibility to replythe former AC Milan defender returned to the subject: “I think I don’t like how Juve play and that’s the coach’s fault, but in a certain sense the coach also has to deal with the situation he’s in.”

Costacurta and the reply to Allegri

Following Costacurta went down hard: “So I don’t like how la plays Juve, but I think he has a great coach. Apart from the episode of the other day, because we passed over it, but he said the bullshit, we don’t say it so much that we came up with the numbers. And so there is a way and a way to respond to people. And this is the key part. And so if there’s anyone who said bullshit, I repeat, it was him. We can’t get past this. Sorry, but I was disappointed and Allegri needs to learn to control himself better in some situations“. Now it will be up to Allegri to decide whether to reply further or pass over it.