Home Health attack on the Juve coach on live TV
Health

attack on the Juve coach on live TV

by admin
attack on the Juve coach on live TV

The editorial staff Monday 20 February 2023, 07:42

TORINO – The controversy between the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, and the commentators of Sky Sport, in particular Alessandro Costacurta, has not yet ended. A question and answer from a distance that began immediately after the draw with Nantes in the Europa League, when the Juventus coach was asked a question about the “short muzzle” and he replied piqued. After a few days, without the Livornese being connected to the television living room and therefore having the possibility to replythe former AC Milan defender returned to the subject: “I think I don’t like how Juve play and that’s the coach’s fault, but in a certain sense the coach also has to deal with the situation he’s in.”

Costacurta and the reply to Allegri

Following Costacurta went down hard: “So I don’t like how la plays Juve, but I think he has a great coach. Apart from the episode of the other day, because we passed over it, but he said the bullshit, we don’t say it so much that we came up with the numbers. And so there is a way and a way to respond to people. And this is the key part. And so if there’s anyone who said bullshit, I repeat, it was him. We can’t get past this. Sorry, but I was disappointed and Allegri needs to learn to control himself better in some situations“. Now it will be up to Allegri to decide whether to reply further or pass over it.

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Many believe it causes weight loss quickly but this habit damages the liver and kidneys and clouds the brain

You may also like

AUSL Modena – CPL makes the Concordia Hotel...

FSE 2.0, course correction or new project?

Abdominal swelling alert: here’s what you absolutely must...

How to reset the brain through sound waves...

“Never seen such a case.” The diagnosis is...

«How sensors work in the human body»

Death of the mangaka Leiji Matsumoto, father of...

Spezia-Juventus 0-2, the report cards: Perin and Di...

LIVE TMW – Lazio, Sarri: “Too bad about...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy