"The mentally ill must be punished": a proposal to bid farewell to soft prison

"The mentally ill must be punished": a proposal to bid farewell to soft prison

Psychiatric patients, a bill to punish them: towards the abolition of safety measures

The recent episodes of assaults on healthcare personnel of subjects in psychiatric care and, most recently, the stabbing of his teacher by a minor student from Abbiategrasso bring attention back to the delicate issue of salute mental, psychiatric illnesshe was born in treatment CRIMINAL that the subjects with the so-called “vice of mind” can receive in our country.

It is in this context that the proposal Of law revolutionary presented today by the deputy Riccardo MagiSecretary of +Europe, in the Chamber: la proposal to eliminate the non-imputability for “defect of mind”provided for by the Criminal Code, to abolish the related security measures e di pre-arrange new alternative measures to prison for people with forms of “psychosocial disabilities”.

Why revolutionary? Because until now our penal system has known a sort of “double track” consisting, on the one hand, of pene for the imputable subjects and, on the other hand, by the security measures for the “incapable of understanding and wanting”. A track that directed subjects with psychiatric illness first to Judicial Psychiatric Hospitals; then – once the law has ordered its closure – to the Residences for the implementation of security measures (Rems).

