Home » The Mexican Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Drops as Peso Performs Well Against the Dollar
Business

The Mexican Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Drops as Peso Performs Well Against the Dollar

by admin
The Mexican Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Drops as Peso Performs Well Against the Dollar

Title: Mexican Peso Continues to Strengthen Against the Dollar, Prompting Change in Interest Rate

Subtitle: Exchange Rates and Currency Values as of Friday, July 28, 2023

The Mexican peso has experienced a significant drop against the US dollar, with a maximum rate of $17.80 and a minimum of $16.00, according to Bloomberg’s financial data. This depreciation highlights the peso’s position as the third strongest currency among emerging economies when compared to the dollar. Bloomberg reports that the peso has appreciated by 14.04% so far this year.

In line with this trend, Bloomberg suggests that a decrease in Banco de México’s interest rate, which is expected to take effect in November this year, may result in a limited depreciation of the peso. This development could have far-reaching implications for the country’s economy.

As of Friday, July 28, 2023, the US dollar traded at $16.83 pesos in the morning, showing a decline of -0.16% compared to the previous week. The dollar fluctuated throughout the day within a range of $16.00 pesos to $17.57 pesos, as reported by Bloomberg.

However, the official exchange rate listed on the Official Journal of the Federation’s website stands at $16.3 pesos per dollar, indicating a slight difference from the rates reported by financial platforms.

Turning to Mexican banks, the buying price for the dollar ranges from $15.75 pesos (Banorte) to $16.50 pesos (Inbursa), while the selling price varies from $17.13 pesos (BBVA) to $17.80 pesos (Inbursa). It is important to note that these rates are subject to change in real-time, as demonstrated by updates on the banks’ websites.

See also  U.S. stocks rise, earnings season in focus - Wall Street Journal

For individuals looking to purchase the dollar on this particular day, various banking institutions offer different rates. Affirm offers $16.00 pesos, Banco Azteca offers $16.30 pesos, Banorte provides $15.75 pesos, BBVA lists $16.23 pesos, Citibanamex offers $16.13 pesos, and Inbursa presents $16.50 pesos.

On the selling side, Afirme offers $17.40 pesos, Banco Azteca offers $17.19 pesos, Banorte provides $17.15 pesos, BBVA offers $17.13 pesos, Citibanamex presents $17.07 pesos, and Inbursa lists $17.80 pesos as the selling price.

In terms of the euro, exchange rates vary. The euro can be purchased at rates ranging from $16.81 pesos (BBVA) to $18.62 pesos (Citibanamex) and can be sold at prices ranging from $18.85 pesos (Banorte) to $19.70 pesos (Inbursa). Additional rates offered by different banks include: Azteca Bank, buying at $17.70 pesos and selling at $19.49 pesos; Banorte, buying at $17.95 pesos and selling at $18.85 pesos; BBVA, buying at $16.81 pesos and selling at $19.11 pesos; Citibanamex, buying at $18.62 pesos and selling at $18.63 pesos; Inbursa, buying at $18.20 pesos and selling at $19.70 pesos.

The exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the US dollar remains a critical factor in the country’s economic performance. These figures indicate a continuing trend of peso appreciation, which has both positive and potential consequences for the economy. As the interest rate cut expected in November approaches, it remains to be seen how the peso will be affected and what impact this will have on Mexico’s economic landscape.

You may also like

US Stock Market Reaches New Highs as Tech...

Mortgages, it’s an alarm: “Wages eaten up by...

Politics – AfD starts drawing up its list...

Advertising and disinformation, the companies that earn with...

Rare phenomenon on the stock exchange: These two...

NYMEX Crude Oil Eyes $81.63 Amidst Strong U.S....

The first Italian Smart District for sustainable living...

Recession? Habeck gives the all-clear – but the...

Judge Grants Priority to Crystallex in Auction of...

Rdc: “Sms to tell thousands of families to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy