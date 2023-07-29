Peruvian President Delivers Controversial Independence Day Message Amidst Protests and Calls for Accountability

Title: Peruvian President Delivers Three-Hour Independence Day Speech with Promises but No Apologies

Subtitle: Protests and Repression Erupt Outside Congress Amid President Boluarte’s Address

In a historic Independence Day address to the nation, President Dina Boluarte of Peru spoke for an unprecedented three hours and eight minutes. The speech, consisting of seventy-two pages divided into five sections, aimed to cover the complex reality of Peru. However, critics argue that the president’s speech lacked a much-needed apology and failed to address her own responsibility in the recent crisis.

President Boluarte expressed her regrets to the relatives of the victims who lost their lives during the first few months of her government, mainly due to ongoing mobilizations. She also called for a “reconciliation pact” but stopped short of taking responsibility for the resulting violence. In addition, she requested legislative powers from Congress to strengthen the country’s security policy against crime.

As the president addressed the nation in a calm tone, just a few blocks away in Lima’s Historic Center, around a thousand protesters, mostly from regional areas, faced a heavy police presence. The police aimed to prevent the protest from reaching Congress and expressing their discontent. Tear gas, pellets, and even sticks were used to suppress the demonstrators, resulting in six injuries, including journalists and police officers.

Critics noted the absence of a mea culpa in Boluarte’s speech, with analysts pointing out that the president only said the word “sorry” once. The speech was filled with figures, intended to demonstrate progress, highlight economic losses due to the social upheaval, and make promises. She cited that the direct economic damage from the acts of violence amounted to approximately 5.5 billion soles (approximately 1.5 billion dollars).

Inside the congressional chamber, while President Boluarte spoke uninterrupted, there were some parliamentarians who showed opposition to her speech. Congressman Elvis Vergara was caught playing Angry Birds on his cell phone, and a couple of opposition parliamentarians turned their backs on her. However, these dissenters were in the minority, as the majority of the chamber applauded the successor to former President Pedro Castillo for 188 minutes.

One of the most contradictory moments in Boluarte’s speech was when she claimed to have inherited a country in crisis, blaming former President Pedro Castillo. However, critics pointed out that Boluarte served as the Vice President and held the position of Minister of Development and Social Inclusion in Castillo’s government, including during his failed self-coup attempt on December 7.

Boluarte also requested legislative powers, primarily focused on citizen security in the context of protests. Out of the 50 initiatives, 33 are designed to combat crime. She stated that harsher and more efficient measures were needed to combat delinquency and criminality, suggesting that immigrants, especially from Venezuela, were the main cause of the increase in crime. She promised to incorporate the figure of expulsion for foreign citizens in cases of criminal activities.

The president assured the country that her government would comply with the instructions of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights regarding the ongoing mobilizations, and she extended an offer to sign a reconciliation pact for peace, justice, and equality. However, criticism mounted from various quarters, including Monsignor Carlos Castillo, Archbishop of Lima, who urged the authorities to face their mistakes and deliver justice and reparation for the deaths caused by the recent turmoil.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, there were demonstrations in 18 provinces and fourteen roadblocks across the country on Friday. Various groups have also announced plans to march during the Military Parade, which marks the end of the National Holidays celebrations.

