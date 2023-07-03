Home » The police are looking for a murderer from Čukarica Info
World

The police are looking for a murderer from Čukarica Info

by admin
The police are looking for a murderer from Čukarica Info

In last night’s clash in Čukarica, MA (31) was killed, while his friend was seriously wounded.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Marko A. (31) was killed last night in a bloody confrontation that took place around 9:00 p.m. near Miloš Crnjanski elementary school in Žarkovačka Street, while his friend Branko D. (27) was seriously wounded by a sharp object and was taken to the Emergency Center. The attacker fled the sceneand the whole neighborhood was buzzing with the police tirelessly searching for the killer.

The crime happened near the base of the school, but outside the school yard. Three young men were sitting on a bench when a crazed attacker approached them. After a short scuffle, throwing and arguing, the attacker attacked the young men with a sharp object and on that occasion stabbed Marko A to death, wounded Branko D, while the third young man remained unharmed.

A large number of policemen soon arrived at the scene of the crime, searching for the fugitive all over the area with flashlights, and the operation “Whirlwind” was launched, and according to the first information, the suspect did not move far, and it is suspected that he himself was injured.

A large number of police vehicles patrolled this area for hours, entering buildings and checking the passages between buildings. The tennis courts above the elementary school were also checked.

As “Blic” unofficially found out, the murdered young man who suffered four stab wounds lived in a solitary confinement nearby, everyone has only words of praise for him, and in the end he was known by the nickname “Kaspi”.

See also  Israel's defense minister calls for a halt to Netanyahu's justice reform. "Danger to National Security"

According to unofficial information, the wounded young man Branko D. (27) has a police record, and for now it is not known whether the murdered and wounded young man knew the killer.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:04 The police in Lazarevac arrested UK (1992) due to the existence of reasonable suspicion that he committed the criminal offense of attempted murder Source: Mup of Serbia

Source: Mup of Serbia

(World/Blic)

You may also like

Clashes in France, Nahel’s grandmother’s appeal works: less...

Udinese market – Pereyra decides his future /...

Cubans Capture Massive Blue Shark on the Malecón...

Heavy Israeli attack on Jenin: 7 Palestinians killed

China condemns Japan’s selfish and irresponsible decision to...

Putin’s showdown with his rivals after the coup...

Ukraine, the raiders of the Dnieper: “Let’s cross...

The Israeli army’s major operation in the Jenin...

Interview with Aleksandar Keržak, coach of Spartak Subotica...

The real quality, reliability but also problems of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy