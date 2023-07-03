The police are looking for a murderer from Čukarica Info

In last night’s clash in Čukarica, MA (31) was killed, while his friend was seriously wounded.

Marko A. (31) was killed last night in a bloody confrontation that took place around 9:00 p.m. near Miloš Crnjanski elementary school in Žarkovačka Street, while his friend Branko D. (27) was seriously wounded by a sharp object and was taken to the Emergency Center. The attacker fled the sceneand the whole neighborhood was buzzing with the police tirelessly searching for the killer.

The crime happened near the base of the school, but outside the school yard. Three young men were sitting on a bench when a crazed attacker approached them. After a short scuffle, throwing and arguing, the attacker attacked the young men with a sharp object and on that occasion stabbed Marko A to death, wounded Branko D, while the third young man remained unharmed.

A large number of policemen soon arrived at the scene of the crime, searching for the fugitive all over the area with flashlights, and the operation “Whirlwind” was launched, and according to the first information, the suspect did not move far, and it is suspected that he himself was injured.

A large number of police vehicles patrolled this area for hours, entering buildings and checking the passages between buildings. The tennis courts above the elementary school were also checked.

As “Blic” unofficially found out, the murdered young man who suffered four stab wounds lived in a solitary confinement nearby, everyone has only words of praise for him, and in the end he was known by the nickname “Kaspi”.

According to unofficial information, the wounded young man Branko D. (27) has a police record, and for now it is not known whether the murdered and wounded young man knew the killer.

