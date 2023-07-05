The Mexican Peso Soars as Tourism, Nearshoring, and Remittances Drive Appreciation Streak

Title: Mexican Peso Continues Record Appreciation, Surpassing 2015 Levels

Subtitle: Factors such as remittances, nearshoring investments, and tourism contribute to the currency’s atypical strength.

The Mexican peso has experienced an impressive streak of appreciation, reaching levels not seen since December 2015. On Wednesday, the dollar traded at less than 17 pesos per unit, hitting a significant milestone at 16.98. A combination of factors is responsible for this surge, including increased remittances, the influx of foreign investment due to the nearshoring trend, and the attractive performance of Mexican financial instruments.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global supply chains has prompted many companies to relocate their operations from Asia to North America, a trend known as nearshoring. This relocation has not only resulted in increased foreign investment in Mexico but has also contributed to the country’s currency appreciation. The ongoing sending of remittances from Mexican citizens abroad has provided additional support for the peso’s strength.

Furthermore, the attractive performance of Mexican financial instruments, such as bonds, is luring investors. According to Bank of America, the Mexican peso has appreciated nearly 20% against the dollar since 2022, aligning with a broader trend among emerging currencies as the dollar weakens.

One contributing factor to the weakening of the dollar is concerns surrounding the United States potentially entering a recession or slowdown later this year. This has raised anxiety among investors, prompting a shift toward emerging currencies like the Mexican peso. On Wednesday, negative data from China‘s services sector further deepened concerns about global growth, leading to a decline in most developed country currencies.

Jesús Garza, director of Soluciones Financieras Gamma, and professor of Economics and Finance at TEC de Monterrey, highlights that the interest rate differential, the discrepancy between the interest rate defined by Banco de México and the one defined by the US Federal Reserve, is particularly appealing to investors. Garza notes that the recent message from the Federal Reserve signaled a potential rate cut next year, making the interest rate differential even more enticing.

However, the strength of the Mexican peso has negatively impacted various sectors of the economy. The appreciation has squeezed government finances and put pressure on Mexican families who rely on income from oil, tourism, exports, and remittances, all denominated in dollars. While the increased exchange rate benefits those going on vacation, it poses challenges for relatives abroad who must send more dollars to maintain purchasing power.

Despite Banco de México’s anticipation of global interest rate hikes, it appears that the rate differential is not a significant factor in the peso’s recent appreciation. Foreign investment in Mexican bonds has reached a 13-year low, suggesting that other factors play a more substantial role in the currency’s strength.

As the Mexican peso continues to strengthen, tourists can enjoy the benefits of a more favorable exchange rate. However, for those involved in remittances or reliant on exports, the currency’s appreciation poses challenges. The impact of the peso’s strength on key sectors of the Mexican economy remains a concern. Investors and market analysts will closely monitor the ongoing developments to assess the long-term implications of these appreciation trends.

