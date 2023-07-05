Man Attacks Actuaries with Knife in Home Invasion Eviction

Title: Knife Attack Leaves Two Actuaries Injured During Home Eviction Attempt

In Chihuahua City, a man in his thirties attacked two actuaries who had arrived to carry out an eviction in an invaded home. The incident, which took place on Ernesto Espinoza and Hermanos Flores Magón streets in the Revolución neighborhood, witnessed the perpetrator brandishing a knife and inflicting injuries on the victims.

The actuaries, who were tasked with removing the occupants from the illegally occupied property, had confronted the alleged squatters when the assailant unexpectedly drew a knife from his clothing. One of the actuaries sustained a puncture wound on the neck, while the other was injured on the hand. Realizing the severity of the situation, they promptly called for police assistance and medical aid.

Law enforcement officers from various police forces quickly arrived at the scene following the distress call. The attacker was promptly apprehended by members of the Municipal Police Department (DSPM). Simultaneously, paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross arrived to provide immediate medical attention to the injured parties.

The injured victim, believed to be around 50 years old, was immediately rushed to the hospital due to an actively bleeding neck wound. The seriousness of his injuries necessitated urgent medical care.

Agents from the Central State Attorney General’s Office also responded to the incident, ensuring that the attacker was taken into custody. The perpetrator was subsequently transferred to the northern command facilities to be presented before the relevant authorities.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers faced by professionals involved in evictions, highlighting the need for increased security measures and vigilance in such situations. Further investigations are expected to shed light on the motives behind the attack and any potential charges that may be pressed against the attacker.

Authorities commend the swift response of both law enforcement and medical personnel in ensuring the safety and well-being of those involved. As the situation unfolds, it is crucial to address the underlying issues of home invasions and the safety precautions necessary for eviction procedures.

