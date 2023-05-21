Fear in via Guadagna in Palermo, car ends up against the gate of a house – PHOTO

by palermolive.it – ​​50 seconds ago

Accident in via Guadagna, in Palermo. A car, a black Golf 2000 turbo diesel, skidded and ended up against the gate of an uninhabited house, causing the gate to collapse. Only a lot of fear for the driver, who was unharmed. On site are…

