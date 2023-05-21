Home » Lüftner played for Teplice’s reserves after injury, he could return to the club
“A few days ago, we agreed that he would undergo match practice with us in order to get back to his previous form after his injury, which is why he was registered with our club. Of course, we are also talking about cooperation for the next season, but now the main thing is for Michael to play after the injury,” said Řepka on the Twitter account of the Teplice club.

Lüftner left Teplice in December 2016 for Slavia Prague, with whom he immediately won the league. He also won the championship with FC Copenhagen and Omonia Nicosia. From 2021, he worked in Fehérvár, Hungary, where he reached an agreement at the end of his contract last summer. Since then, the 29-year-old defender has been out of work. Lüftner started for the national team in the 2017 World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

