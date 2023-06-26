The Milan Stock Exchange closes in recovery. Mercenaries are not scary

Down Leonardo: the war in Ukraine could end soon

Start of interim week. The European Stock Exchanges, after the recent declines, linked to the moves of the central banks, and to the civil war developments that took place in Russia over the weekend, are choosing a prudent attitude. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ended the day not far from parity, managing to snatch a +0.12% in the final. The Milan Stock Exchange is starting to close the first half of the year as first in its class, with an increase of 14.92% since the beginning of the year. Among the main Milanese stocks, Leonardo lost 4.68%. The headline of the general weakness of the European defense sector, affected by the realizations on the prospect that the latest developments in Russia will weaken the power of the leader Vladimir Putin and pave the way for peace in Ukraine. Scenario that would naturally have positive effects on the global economy, as confirmed by the good performance of energy stocks: Eni gained 1.11%, Tenaris 1.17% and Saipem 0.47%.

Apple’s record leads Stm

However, the pink jersey of the day goes to StMicroelectronics (+2.17%), galvanized by the records of Apple, which on Wall Street is approaching 3 thousand billion dollars in capitalization. On the currency market, the euro regained 1.09 dollars and changed hands at 1.0913 (from 1.0884 at Friday’s close). The price of oil rose slightly: the August future on the Wti rose by 0.4% to 69.44 dollars a barrel, while the same delivery on Brent gained 0.43% to 74.17 dollars. The price of natural gas in Amsterdam closed down at the end of a volatile day: the reference contract dropped by 1.3% to 32.1 euros per megawatt hour.