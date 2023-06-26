Home » Report in place of Fabio Fazio, the new Rai schedules
‘Report’ will take the place of ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’ on Sunday evenings on Rai3. As far as beraking latest news learns, in fact, Siegfried Ranucci’s program has been moved from Monday to Sunday in prime time, taking the place that remained empty after Fabio Fazio left Rai to go to Discovery. A decision that would have been made in agreement with Ranucci.

Also on Sunday in place of Lucia Annunziata, who also left Rai, there will be Monica Maggioni. As for the name of the program, ‘Mezz’ora in più’, it should change because it will return to the half-hour format with an interview, followed by ‘In Mezz’ora Storie’ which will contain some reports.

On Saturday evening on Rai3 Serena Bortone will take the place of Massimo Gramellini. Pino Insegno, finally, from January should host ‘L’Eredità’, the pre-evening of Rai1. These would be the main innovations of the 2023-2024 schedules presented today by CEO Roberto Sergio to the Board of Directors.

On Monday evenings ‘Report’ on Rai3 should go ‘Presadiretta’ by Riccardo Iacona which will then leave room for a talk, whose name has not yet been defined, hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo. As for the rumors circulated about the possible conducting of ‘Rebus’ in place of Corrado Augias (who will instead keep ‘Le Gioie della Musica’ always on Rai3), which even saw three conductors alternating including Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, they were denied by the person concerned. ‘Rebus’ will last an hour and will be conducted by Giorgio Zanchini together with other personalities from different political backgrounds. Finally Bortone, in addition to taking Gramellini’s place on Saturday evenings, will also conduct a program of about 50 minutes in the prime time access of Rai3.

