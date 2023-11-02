The Modular Flying Car: A Hybrid Vehicle Inspired by Tesla Cybertruck and Hyundai Staria

Chinese Brand Unveils Prototype of Modular Flying Car Emulating Tesla Cybertruck

As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck, a Chinese brand has revealed a prototype that shares similarities with Elon Musk’s controversial pickup truck and the Hyundai Staria minivan. This groundbreaking creation is known as the Modular Flying Car.

The future of the automotive industry may extend to the skies, specifically through eVTOLs, or electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. However, flying vehicles resembling cars remain scarce. Xpeng AeroHT, a subsidiary of the Chinese brand Xpeng, is among the few companies daring enough to envision the flying car of the future. In a recent event called Xpeng Tech Day, the company showcased a couple of prototypes, one of which is the Modular Flying Car.

Although Xpeng has only shared videos and rendered images of the concept so far, it is a unique creation that combines the features of an aircraft and a car. The interior of this “minivan” houses a drone capable of carrying two passengers simultaneously.

The design of the Modular Flying Car draws inspiration from the Tesla Cybertruck and the Hyundai Staria. With its elongated body and sharp rear shape, Xpeng refers to it as a “mothership” that exudes a futuristic air. The angular lines and flat style of the front, as well as the use of unpainted steel, contribute to its distinctive appearance. The vehicle rests on three axles for added stability.

Inside, the Modular Flying Car offers seating space for up to five passengers. The mechanical configuration, however, is not electric but rather hybrid. It is equipped with an internal combustion engine that generates energy for both the car’s needs and those of the drone.

The eVTOL component of the Modular Flying Car is designed to accommodate two passengers and can be piloted manually or operate autonomously. Its cockpit boasts a 270-degree field of view, providing excellent visibility.

Xpeng envisions modular vehicles as the future of transportation and production. While they are open to selling the Modular Flying Car to individuals, their primary focus is on catering to emergency service providers.

Although an exact release date for the Modular Flying Car has not been announced, Xpeng confirms that Chinese authorities are already engaged in efforts to ensure the safe implementation of these technologies. The arrival of the Modular Flying Car could revolutionize transportation and redefine the boundaries of mobility.

