The more ignorant they are, the more they speak: "Last Generation" silenced by the climatologist

The more ignorant they are, the more they speak: “Last Generation” silenced by the climatologist

Thus Franco Prodi destroys the Last Generation from Del Debbio

The more ignorant they are, the more they talk. The more unprepared they are, the more they pontificate. Yesterday evening on “Dritto e rovescio” (Rete 4), the show hosted by Paul Del Debbio, the catastrophe that hit Emilia – Romagna (and beyond) was obviously on stage. In connection the climatologist Franco Prodiphysics graduate, brother of Romano Prodi while in the studio there was Giuseppe Cruciani and the usual Last Generation bearded breadsticks.

Franco Prodi is a luminary in the field of climate, one of the few who is known internationally. He is the only one who knows the fundamental difference between climate and meteorology. Climate concerns very long-term phenomena while meteorology has to do with days, at most a few weeks.

Last night he was trying to get the know-it-all exponent of Last generation that what caused the disaster in Emilia – Romagna has nothing to do with climate change but is the result of a rare seasonal contingency. It is a cyclone imprisoned between the Alps and the Apennines in the Po valley. It works like a gigantic machine that absorbs energy and periodically releases it in the form of rains of exceptional intensity.

Prodi’s positions on the issue of climate change is not in the so-called mainstream. That is, for him, and for several authoritative scientists, the climate is undoubtedly changing, but he disputes the assertion that 98% of man is to blame, ie that the origin of the phenomenon is clearly anthropic.

This is because – explains the professor – the non-linear differential equations that govern the climate they are too complicated to reach this precise conclusion. He does it from the top of an experience of many years spent directing one of the few laboratories of the CNR specialized on the subject.

