Sejo Sexon forbade Nelet Karajlić to perform the songs of No Smoking | Entertainment

Davor Sučić, better known as Sejo Sekson, the frontman of the band Zabranjeno pušenje reacted to the performances of Nelet Karajlić, who together with violinist Stefan Milenkovic performed songs written by Sučić.

He issued a statement to the media, in which he states that he forbids Nelet to perform his songs at performances.

“We inform the media, publishers and organizers of musical events that by order and at the request of the authors, management and publishers of the works of the group “Zabranjeno pušenje”, performers are expressly prohibited Stefan Milenković and Nenad Janković any way of using musical works, especially public performance at concerts and addressing the public through any type of media, the author of which Davor Sučić is entered in the author base of HDS ZAMP”the announcement reads.

It is further stated that, without any oral or written authorization from the copyright holder, Nenad Janković alias Nele Karajlić repeatedly used the “No Smoking” brand and author’s works, with the suspicion that he illegally assigned the rights to those works in business transactions, while signing contracts in which he falsely presented himself as the full owner of copyright and phonogram rightsand in which he assigned to other physical and legal persons intellectual property that does not legally belong to him.

“As a result of this illegal behavior, in an extremely tasteless and inappropriate manner, in cooperation with the violinist Stefan Milenkovic, he reworked the works, i.e. changed and rearranged the original musical works of “No Smoking” into a classical form, without any prior notification and approval of the author and majority rights holders, and with a complete change of the original spirit, expression and aesthetics of the work he used.

Due to all of the above, “No Smoking” and the author Davor Sučić withdraw all possible licenses for the public performance of their works, both on the territory of the Republic of Croatia and abroad, pending the outcome of court actions for the protection of the members and authors of “No Smoking” from misuse of the name, author’s works and illegal behavior by the former member of the group Nenad Janković and the organizers who organize and promote concerts in which other people’s moral and property copyright and other rights are violated”the announcement reads.

A few hours after the announcement, Nele Karajlić also spoke out, with a long post on Facebook, in which he clarified the situation.

“The new announcement that my ex-companion Sejo Sekson made to the public is an ideal opportunity to finally tell them who Zabranjeno fušenje really is. The name Zabranjeno sušenje was given by my mother back in 1980, before our first performance on 27 November at the Fifth Sarajevo Gymnasium At that time, Davor Sučić (Sejo Sexon) was in the army. Until his return from the army Banranjeno pušenje had several concerts, one of which was in front of a crowded Skenderija as the opening act for Bijela Dugme. One recording was left behind. The song ” Pensioners go to the sea in winter”for which the music was written by Davor Sučić, and the lyrics by Mirko Srdić (Elvis J. Kurtović),” says Nele.

He also explained how the split happened:

“Sejo and I parted ways before the war. On his initiative. He told me that he could no longer work with me. He did not tell me that he wanted me to quit smoking! I am going to Belgrade and there, under new circumstances, I will continue to work the only thing I know. I’m starting with the reworking of No Smoking. At that moment, as many as four members of the “new Smoking” are the original members of the group. Šeki, Kovalski, Drale and I. We even called ourselves, as a parody of Yugoslavia, Krnje Zabranjeno pušenje.

A year or so later, I received the news that Sejo founded his No Smoking. Unlike mine, Seja’s Smoking didn’t have a single old member. Basically, raja from Zagreb. I’m sorry that Sejo needs to explain that he’s No Smoking despite eight albums of his own.”says Nele.

He also added that he had said goodbye to music and left the “No Smoking Orchestra” and that it was then that he found out that Sejo had protected the name Zabranjeno pušenje.

“It wasn’t my right! Nobody asked me anything! If he had asked me, I probably would have given him permission. However, I had no intention of suing in the courts, because, quite simply, life is more beautiful when people love each other. But, don’t lie down, after seven years of abstinence, a group of young people gathered around the Beer Fest project in Belgrade managed to persuade me to perform again. My condition was that I perform under the name Dr. Nela Karajlić. For several reasons. The first is that I don’t want to jump in as a competitor to Seja, because I think there is room for both of them, and the other is that in the environment in which I worked as an artist, Dr. Nela Karajlić’s brand was much stronger than the No Smoking brand. That, unfortunately, is not Seja’s was enough, he sent letters to each of my promoters complaining that my name should not be associated with the name No Smoking. How? To change history? To erase that information from the minds of all those for whom I am a metaphor for No Smoking. And them is the vast majority”points out Karajlić.

He says that he also wanted to protect his name, to protect himself from “Seja’s attacks”.

“That’s when Sejo calls me! In the long conversations we had, we didn’t come to a compromise. I wanted both of us to be the owners of the name, half, and he wanted everything for himself. He didn’t listen to my suggestions. the decision, however, will be made by the court,” he says.

In the meantime, he started the project Rock el Clasico, with Stefan Milenkovic.

“After a few concerts, we get a call from Zagreb. I’ve rarely been so excited! After thirty-odd years, back in the city that is an indelible part of my youth, unforgettable concerts, the recording of the second album, the fight for survival after the Marshall affair. After New York, London, Paris, Moscow, Barcelona, ​​Buenos Aires, Milan… again in Zagreb!

Sejo, however, is launching a campaign against that concert because of two tracks he wrote. I thought it was an honor and happiness when people cover your songs, and when your notes are assembled with Pahelbel and Vivaldi. My song Bamamara has hundreds of covers all over the world and I am proud of that. My friend Sejo is not of that opinion. Unfortunately, those two songs will no longer be part of the project. There are many others whose author and copyright holder I am.”says Karajlić and adds:

“As for Seja’s alleged ban on me performing No Smoking songs, no court anywhere in the world will allow him such a ban. Any musician is allowed to perform anyone’s songs at concerts. A fee is always paid for these performances, so no one and anywhere can ban the performance. As for threats of legal proceedings, I’m ready for them, although I don’t think there will be a winner in that game.

I hope this is not the end of the No Smoking story. It’s a shame that we weren’t able to come to an agreement for our sake, and for the sake of the audience, and most of all for our songs, which have become part of the cultural heritage of these areas”.

