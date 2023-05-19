Final Champions, Europe and Conference League: win tickets in Sky shops

The final Of Champions League, Europa League e Conference Leaguethat they will see three Italians on the pitch, they are getting closer and closer and, for all football fans, there is a great opportunity. From today there is a Sky contest, available only in Sky shops, to win tickets e watch live to one of the finals.
How to participate
Participation in the game is simple and open to all: it will suffice go to a Sky store, frame a QR code with your smartphone, signing in with your data e choose the final so try to win tickets, including travel and hotel. At that point, all that remains is to read the outcome of the game on the screen! All that remains is to go up sky.it/finaliuefa to find the store closest to you. The contest is active from 19 to 31 May 2023.
The dates of the competition
- Tickets for UEFA Europa League finalwhich will be held on 31 maggio in Budapest, they are up for grabs from 19/05/2023 to 23/05/2023
- Tickets for UEFA Europa Conference League finalwhich will be held on 7 June in Prague, they are up for grabs from 19/05/2023 to 29/05/2023
- Tickets for finale in the UEFA Champions League which will be held on June 10th in Istanbul, they are up for grabs from 05/19/2023 to 05/31/2023