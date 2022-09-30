The mortal enemy of the 13th generation Core is here!Ryzen 7000 3D cache version appeared

The Ryzen 7000 was released, and the 13th-generation Core was also released, and the evaluation ban was lifted at the end of October. Judging from the current situation, the 13th generation Core is expected to achieve a comprehensive lead in performance, but AMD still has a big killer.

In the Zen3 era, AMD built a Ryzen 5800X3D with an additional package of up to 64MB 3D V-Cache, plus the original 4MB L2 cache and 32MB L3 cache, totaling 100MB, and the game performance was “destroying”. The i9-12900KS was easily sacked.

AMD has long confirmed that the Ryzen 7000 series will also have a 3D cache version, which is expected to be released early next year.

On the latest leaked roadmap, you can already see “Ryzen 7000 X3D” (TBA means to be announced), and the schedule is at the beginning of the fourth quarter of this year. It seems that it is likely to be released immediately after the 13th generation Core is lifted. Give a head-on blow.

According to previous exposures, AMD has prepared a total of three new 3D cache versions, namely Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. If each CCD is stacked with 64MB of cache, the total cache can reach up to 208MB.

in addition. You can also see on the roadmap,The next-generation thread tearer 6000 fever series and the next-generation Ryzen 7000G APU series will have to wait until the end of next yearthere may be a new Ryzen 5000G model in the next year.