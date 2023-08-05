Home » The Most and Least Likely Numbers to Win in Mega Millions: Analysis of Recent Draws
Business

The Most and Least Likely Numbers to Win in Mega Millions: Analysis of Recent Draws

by admin
The Most and Least Likely Numbers to Win in Mega Millions: Analysis of Recent Draws

Title: Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.35 Billion, Becomes Second-Highest in History

Subtitle: Here are the winning numbers you should consider

The United States‘ popular lottery and raffle option, Mega Millions, is set to reach new heights as its jackpot exceeds $1.35 billion. The staggering amount is the accumulation after rolling over several months, making it the second-highest jackpot in the history of this draw. The drawing for this incredible sum is scheduled for August 4.

To have a shot at this massive prize, players must select six numbers – five white balls ranging from 1 to 70, and one golden Mega Ball from 1 to 25. The person who matches all the numbers secures the jackpot. In the event of multiple winners, the jackpot is divided among them.

If you are wondering which numbers have appeared most frequently in Mega Millions draws, according to statistics from the Lotto Numbers portal, the top five most repeated white ball numbers are 31, 17, 46, 20, and 10. As for the golden Mega Ball, the numbers that have occurred most frequently are 9, 15, 3, 10, and 1.

Data from 2017 onwards reveals that the long-term most repeated white ball numbers are 10, 14, 3, 17, and 46. Similarly, the most repeated golden Mega Ball numbers during the same period are 22, 11, 9, 18, and 25.

On the other hand, the least likely white ball numbers drawn since the inception of Mega Millions in 1996 are 72, 71, 75, 74, and 73, while the least likely golden Mega Ball numbers are 8, 7, 16, 6, and 23.

See also  Ita and Lufthansa deal with FS for the single ticket

Participating in the Mega Millions drawing is possible in 45 states across the United States, including the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Unfortunately, the states of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not offer this lottery.

For those interested, the Mega Millions drawing takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET, and the cost of a ticket is $2.

Considering the colossal jackpot and the historical frequency of certain numbers, players may want to take note of these trends while making their selections. Good luck!

You may also like

US, NFPs below expectations. Wages remain a dilemma...

Huaibei Gaoyue Sub-branch of CCB Receives Advanced Outlet...

Working on the island: from Elba to Tenerife,...

Pension equalization in the event of divorce: what...

Kaiyuan Holdings Expects Mid-Term Net Loss of HK$2...

Resolution 7 of 08/01/2023 – Provisions relating to...

Uranium in Niger: Europe’s next energy problem

Peso Gains Ground Against Weaker Dollar Following US...

The first Italian rental e-commerce is born

The Impact of the 503 Service Unavailable Error...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy