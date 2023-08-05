Jamaica, Bahamas, and Antigua Join Kenya in Sending Peacekeepers to Haiti

Title: Jamaica, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda Prepare to Join Multinational Force to Help Haiti

Jamaica’s Prime Minister announced on Friday that his country is ready to deploy 200 security personnel to Haiti as part of a multinational force aimed at providing support to the Haitian police and humanitarian aid to address the ongoing crisis in the country.

During a conversation with Kenyan President William Ruto, Prime Minister Holness disclosed Jamaica’s commitment to assist Haiti, as reported by the Jamaican newspaper Jamaica-Gleaner. Kenya had previously expressed its willingness to lead the peacekeeping force by sending 1,000 troops to Haiti.

Prime Minister Holness also revealed that the Bahamas has pledged to contribute 150 agents to the mission. In addition, Antigua and Barbuda, as announced by their Prime Minister Gaston Browne through Haitian radio station Radio RFM 104.9, will also be joining the international peacekeeping force.

As members of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda will collaborate with Kenya in their mission to aid the Haitian police in combating the gangs that have plagued the country. The Bahamas had declared its participation in the initiative on Thursday.

The United States has expressed support for these countries and their efforts. However, it is still deliberating whether to send its own military personnel as part of the peacekeeping force. The estimated cost of the mission is reported to range between $200 million and $400 million.

Barbara A. Feinstein, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti, mentioned on Friday that the arrival date of the multinational force, led by Kenya, is yet to be determined. According to Feinstein, they are awaiting a report from the United Nations Security Council, which will outline the various options for security assistance. This report will influence the composition and nature of the multinational force.

Feinstein further explained that Kenya will conduct an on-the-ground assessment in Port-au-Prince in the coming weeks. This assessment will be followed by consultations with UN partners and the Kenyan government. Additionally, a UN Security Council resolution will be required to authorize the deployment of the force.

As Haiti continues to grapple with its crisis, the combined efforts and support of Jamaica, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, and Kenya aim to bring stability and relief to the struggling nation.

