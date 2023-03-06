Home Business The most perfect full screen is only the Nubia Z50 Ultra!Ni Fei: Friends and merchants are collectively bad–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
According to news on March 6, Nubia Ni Fei warmed up for the new Z50 Ultra. In the article, Ni Fei pointed out that the video flagship should use the under-screen camera technology.As the creator of off-screen technology, Nubia has been polishing it for 6 years, and this time the Z50 Ultra will bring a leapfrog improvement in selfies.

Ni Fei also said that if you are afraid of failure and don’t do off-screen technology, how can off-screen technology improve?Looking at the current collective “bad” behavior of the mobile phone industry, I hope that Nubia can put some pressure on friends and businessmen to make this pool of water come alive.

Unlike competing products that generally use notch screens, hole-digging screens, and pill screens, the Nubia Z50 Ultra uses under-screen camera technology to realize a true full-screen form with no notch and no digging holes on the front. It is unique among Ultra phones and has the best look and feel. OK

Moreover, the Nubia Z50 Ultra is equipped with the latest generation of under-screen camera technology, which will be the most perfect full-screen mobile phone so far. in particular,Nubia optimizes the spatial arrangement of pixels in the camera area and the design of film stacking to create the best true full-screen effect.

This solution does not reduce the pixel density of the camera area and does not reduce the pixel driving circuit. at the same time,It can also improve the transmittance of visible light and increase the amount of light entering the camera under the screen.While improving the photo effect, it realizes a true full-screen display with high resolution and no difference.

In addition, Nubia also has a smart algorithm based on the under-screen camera technology, which integrates AI deep learning. Through tens of thousands of sets of data collection and thousands of real-time real-time shots, the camera finally achieves a method of “indirectly increasing” the amount of light transmitted, allowing users to get better imaging effects after taking pictures.

The phone will be officially released on March 7.

