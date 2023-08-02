Home » The most serious charge – but is Trump untouchable?
The most serious charge – but is Trump untouchable?

The memorable 45-page indictment lists how Trump fought his election defeat in every possible way, how he promoted a conspiracy with six other people, how he instrumentalized the Justice Department, how he pressured federal and state politicians, including his Vice President Mike Pence – all with the aim of staying in power. The prosecutors argue that he knew very well that there was nothing to his allegations of voter fraud.

