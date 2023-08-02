A young man from Novi Pazar died in Ukraine | Info

A young man from Novi Pazar was killed in Ukraine, and the whole city is in shock.

Source: Mondo

“Novi Pazar is in shock, no one knows how this brave young man ended up in Ukrainebut it is known that he previously worked as a security guard, and later joined the Serbian Army,” says a source familiar with the case.

“Sandžak Live” states that the EU, as they unofficially learn, lost his life in Ukraine while “selflessly providing aid to the wounded and civilians during the conflict in this war-torn country”. The news of his alleged death also appeared on the Ukrainian Facebook group “Searching for people during the war”, where information about his family members is sought.

(MONDO/Rina, Sandžak live)

