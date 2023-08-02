Tennis: Ofner in Kitzbühel in an unusual role

Tennis

Sebastian Ofner has traveled to Kitzbühel in an unfamiliar role for him, as Austria’s clear number one in tennis. The greatest hopes inevitably rest on the French Open round of 16 at the Generali Open, his semifinals from 2017 should serve as a good benchmark. It’s only two steps to get there, since his best career year to date was rewarded with being seeded number four and consequently a walk-through.



“It went relatively quickly,” said Ofner in the run-up to his round of 16 on Wednesday against Slovakian Alex Molcan. “At the beginning of the year I was still playing qualifiers at the Challenger, now I’m seeded at the ATP tournament – top four – that’s of course a huge success. Now, of course, the eyes are on you. But I’m not putting myself under any pressure now because I’ve only recently reached ATP level. I’m in a good mood, I feel good, and I’ve always played well in Kitzbühel.” Of course, there are no easy opponents, and that’s how he feels with Molcan.

With the final victory in the Salzburg Challenger in mid-July against Salzburg’s Lukas Neumayer, Ofner already had a tournament week without defeat this year, after losing five finals this year. That gave the 27-year-old another jolt. “It was a little relief to have a win and it did me good.” A quarter-final in Bastad and a first out in Umag followed. But that was put into perspective on Sunday, when his conqueror Alexei Popyrin (AUS) won the tournament.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner Ofner starts in Kitzbühel after a start on Wednesday against Molcan

Ofner is enjoying his fitness after an injury-plagued spell. The fact that he doesn’t play a tournament for a week is the exception. Kitzbühel is his 22nd since the beginning of the year, the game against Molcan his 70th singles this season. He is not exhausted because of that. “There is no tiredness yet,” said the world number 61. “It’s a little extra push because I’ve finally achieved what I’ve worked hard for in recent years. Now I’m finally able to play the bigger tournaments.”

Top 50 are at stake

If Ofner reaches the semi-finals in the Gamsstadt, he would be in the top 50 for the first time. His opponent in Thursday’s quarterfinals would be Argentina’s Sebastian Baez or Spain’s Roberto Carballes Banea (6). That’s not why Ofner feels like the clear number one “in the stable”. “For me, nothing has changed in terms of standing,” emphasized the four-time Challenger tournament winner. “I keep taking a look at Dominic (Thiem, note), he was a top player for years.”

ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuehel

(Austria, 630,705 euros, sand)

Round of 16 tableau: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/1) Guido Andreozzi (ARG) -:- -:- Daniel Altmaier (GER/8) Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) -:- -:-

Sebastian Ofner (AUT/4) Alex Molcan (SVK) -:- -:- Roberto Carballes (ESP/6) Sebastian Baez (ARG) -:- -:- Laslo Djere (SRB/5) Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) -: – -:- Pedro Cachin (ARG/3) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) -:- -:-

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Zang Zhizhen (CHN) -:- -:- Yannick Hanfmann (GER/2) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) -:- -:- First round: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/1) Freilos Guido Andreozzi (ARG)

Filip Misolic (AUT) 5:7 6:4 6:2 Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6:2 6:2 Daniel Altmaier (GER/8) Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) 6:7 ​​(5/7 ) 6:2 6:4

Sebastian Ofner (AUT/4) Freilos Alex Molcan (SVK) Luca Van Assche (FRA/11) 6:4 6:3 Sebastian Baez (ARG) Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 6:4 6:2 Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP/6) Guido Pella (ARG) 6:2 6:4 Laslo Djere (SRB/5) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) 6:4 7:6 (7/4) Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Dennis Novak (AUT) 6:3 6:4 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6:1 7:5 Pedro Cachin (ARG/3) Freilos Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) Dusan Lajovic (SRB/7) 6: 3 6:2

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 7: 6 (7/3) 6: 6 (8/6) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG) 6: 7 (3/7) 6: 4 6: 2 Yannick Hanfmann (GER/2) bye doubles, round of 16:

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT/1) Nikola Cacic / Victor Vlad Cornea (CRO/ROU) -:- -:- Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran (ARG)

Sebastian Ofner / Dominic Thiem (AUT)

4:6 7:6 (7/5) 10/7

Sam Weissborn / Romain Arneodo (AUT/POL) Pedro Cachin / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 6:4 6:2

Philipp Oswald / Marcelo Demoliner (AUT/BRA) Gonzalo Escobar / Alexander Nedowessow (ECU/UKR/4) -:- -:-

Filip Misolic / Joel Schwaerzler (AUT) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori (ITA/2) -:- -:-

