The most viewed YouTube videos in the ranking 2023

How much money can be earned on YouTube, and if at all, depends on many factors. But the most important thing is to realize that as the creator of videos, you also have responsibility for them. So if you stick to the necessary guidelines and observe the strict criteria, it is also possible to be included in the YouTube partner program. In the best case, honest creators should benefit from this. If a channel manages to build up continuous growth, the corresponding subscribers and views can also be reached in order to earn money on YouTube.