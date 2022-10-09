Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 8 (Reporter Ren Qinqin) The reporter learned from the Ministry of Public Security on the 8th that according to the latest statistics of the Ministry of Public Security, as of the end of September 2022, the number of motor vehicles in the country reached 412 million, of which the number of cars was 315 million. The average monthly new increase in car ownership in the third quarter was significantly higher than that in the first half of the year, and the new increase exceeded 2 million for three consecutive months.

In the first three quarters of 2022, the number of newly registered motor vehicles nationwide will be 26.21 million, including 17.4 million vehicles. With the resumption of work and production in the automobile industry and the gradual recovery of the automobile consumer market, the number of new automobile registrations has exceeded 2 million for three consecutive months since July. The number of new registrations of automobiles in the third quarter reached 6.295 million, an increase of 254,000 over the same period last year. The monthly average of new registrations in the third quarter was 2.098 million, significantly higher than the monthly average of 1.851 million in the first half of the year.

As of the end of September, the number of new energy vehicles in the country reached 11.49 million, accounting for 3.65% of the total number of vehicles. In the first three quarters of this year, 3.713 million new energy vehicles were newly registered across the country, an increase of 1.842 million or 98.48% year-on-year, accounting for 21.34% of the new registration of vehicles. In the third quarter, 1.495 million new energy vehicles were newly registered.

The number of motor vehicle drivers in the country reached 499 million, of which 461 million were car drivers, accounting for 92.46% of the total number of drivers. In the first three quarters, there were 23.92 million newly licensed drivers nationwide, a decrease of 2.799 million from the same period last year. The “Regulations on the Application and Use of Motor Vehicle Driver’s Licenses” that came into effect on April 1 this year added a new “light-duty tractor-trailer” permitted driving type (C6). At present, the number of C6 permitted driving type drivers has reached 346,000, which has promoted the The development of new formats of RV tourism.

As of the end of September, there were 82 cities with more than 1 million cars, 38 cities with more than 2 million cars, and 21 cities with more than 3 million cars. Among them, there are more than 6 million vehicles in Beijing, more than 5 million vehicles in Chengdu and Chongqing, and more than 4 million vehicles in Suzhou, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Xi’an and Wuhan.

In addition, the second-hand car market remained active in the first three quarters, with 16.4 million motor vehicle transfer registrations and 2.575 million second-hand passenger cars that were directly registered for transactions in different places. In the first three quarters, there were 67.99 million online transactions such as the replacement of driver’s licenses and the issuance of temporary license plates.

(Ren Qinqin)

